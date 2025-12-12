Fat Tail Daily

As markets Detach from Reality, Focus on Stocks Producing Real Things

By ,

Cheap resource companies producing real things, that’s what James Cooper and Greg Canavan discuss in this latest edition of Mining Memo.

Part Two…

Continuing from our last discussion, Greg and I will dig further into the opportunities being presented in resource markets.

As we detailed in our first chat, we both agree that this could be an especially timely point in the investment cycle to focus on commodity opportunities.

Our latest discussion highlights the markets and companies that we believe should receive particular focus right now.

This is well worth your time. I think you’ll find today’s edition especially insightful.

Click below to tune in to Part Two of our latest in-depth discussion on the resource market.

YouTube player

Stay tuned for Part Three released next week.

Regards,

James Cooper,
Mining: Phase One and Diggers and Drillers

All advice is general advice and has not taken into account your personal circumstances.

Please seek independent financial advice regarding your own situation, or if in doubt about the suitability of an investment.

James Cooper

James Cooper has been a working geologist in mines across Australia, Canada, and Africa since the early 2000s. He’s led the operations of tiny explorers through to huge producer outfits. He’s seen booms and busts firsthand and he also understands the cyclical nature of individual commodities. For example, James was right there when Barrick Gold launched an enormous $7.5 billion takeover bid for Equinox. That was the peak of the last cycle.

With his background as a geo and finance professional, he brings a unique insight and experience to Fat Tail Investment Research. He writes the broader resource-focused investing letter Diggers and Drillers and the ultra-speculative explorer-focused trading service Mining: Phase One.

