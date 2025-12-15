As markets Detach from Reality, Focus on Stocks Producing Real Things

Part Three…

Continuing from our latest discussion, Greg and I dig even further into the opportunities being presented in resource markets.

A sector that still holds value in a global market that’s increasingly disconnected from reality, like the unwavering faith in high-flying US tech stocks.

Here’s the thing…

Capital expenditure in the resource market yields tangible outcomes, like increased output for a particular metal.

Yet, who are the customers that can justify the historic spending on AI development?

Maybe they are there, or perhaps they’re not. Who knows.

But mining development has no mystery on the other side… This is a sector with real customers who can justify capital expenditure for development.

If you have a sense that this market is full of hubris, then maybe now’s the time to get real and focus on stocks producing real things.

That’s just a taste of what Greg and I discuss in our final chat.

Click below to hear our latest discussion.