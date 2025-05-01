An upgrade in a downgrading market equals = a gem!

Earnings are what drive share prices over the long term. It’s hard for me to get excited about the general index moving into this headwind. That puts a passive strategy in the spotlight. The market doesn’t seem posting a big lift this year. This dynamic also does something else. It makes any company posting an earnings UPGRADE look especially appealing. As a matter of fact, we just saw one yesterday.

Here are three things I’m thinking about today…

1) The vibe of market strategists is down and gloomy. Here’s what to do…

I like to keep a pulse on the opinions going around. Here’s what you need to know. Most of the investment bank types are expecting this rally to fizzle out.

Now, all opinions are like you know what. *Ahem*

That said, we can’t just ignore why they think like this right now. They think ASX companies are going to make less money in the upcoming 12 months.

Not good!

Earnings drive share prices over the long term.

This is a headwind for the market.

It’s hard for me to get excited about the general index for this reason alone.

That puts a passive strategy in the spotlight.

The market doesn’t seem like posting a big lift this year. The risk for many share prices will be to the downside, if this plays out.

We’re in a tricky place.

This dynamic also does something else. It makes any company posting an earnings UPGRADE look especially appealing.

Good news.

We just saw one yesterday.

2) Discover the forgotten cyclical Cedar Woods Properties.

Cedar Woods (CWP) is a recommendation of mine. I’ve followed it for years.

It’s a property developer. CWP’s been on the ASX for over two decades.

I’d hazard a guess it’s largely forgotten or unknown for most retail punters. An older hand, like myself, has seen it go through a few cycles now.

That brings in housing.

For years I’ve suggested Perth property was set to lift big after a decade in the wilderness between 2010-2020.

It just so happens that CWP owns a lot of land in WA, followed by Queensland.

What do we see?

The latest Commsec ‘State of the States’ report puts WA as the no 1 economy in the country. Queensland isn’t far behind at number 3.

CWP has a supportive backdrop thanks to this.

Now to their update yesterday.

What do we see?

3) Cedar Woods is firing!

CWP upgraded their guidance for the year from 10% profit growth to 15%. Presales are $700 million.

That’s the highest I can remember seeing on that, though don’t take it as gospel.

CWP’s management likes the look of next financial year for more sales too.

What are the basic numbers?

CWP has a market cap of $462 million.

Net profit should be about $45 million for the year. That puts it on a P/E of approximately 10, or even lower for 2026.

Also see this quote from the team at fund manager Balmoral…

“The stock is trading at a 15-20 per cent discount to NTA with significant land assets held at cost on the balance sheet. “You can’t import or export land, so tariffs are not a big issue. “Its share price has drifted down, and it trades on an 8-9 times price-to-earnings ratio, has a 10 per cent earnings-per-share growth and provides a 5 per cent dividend yield – as such it looks good.”

That came out before yesterday’s announcement. CWP lifted 7% yesterday. The market likes the numbers.

Let’s look at a VERY long-term chart of CWP…

Source: Trading View

This goes back 25 years. You can see that the share price can go on some epic rallies….and then big down moves. It’s very cyclical.

That said, I like it from here.

If interest rate cuts come in as expected, and the market chases cyclical thematics like property, CWP has every chance of going for a big run.

I’m not saying it’s without risk. You can see the stock fell hard in the 2022 bear market. That could happen again.

The share market is about playing the odds.

What do we see if we bundle everything up:

We have strong house prices.

We have falling rate expectations.

We have expected earnings growth.

We have undervalued land assets.

We have a suppressed small cap market.

This all forms a solid base for CWP. Now we just need to see if the market is prepared to bid it up.

You’re looking at a potential 25% upside with a nice yield thrown in If it just went to 15x earnings.

It’s not, and will never be, the next Afterpay or Nvidia.

But a nice little potential earner? I’ll take that in this market.

That reminds me…

On Tuesday I mentioned my “favourite small cap of 2025”.

It’s the lead recommendation in my latest report. That share is up 20% in last two days.

It also released a good quarterly update. As you can see, there’s plenty of opportunity still in this market.

If you want to start taking advantage of this potential, get what you need to know here.

Regards,

Callum Newman,

Editor, Small-Cap Systems and Australian Small-Cap Investigator

Murray’s Chart of the Day

– Brent Crude Oil

Source: Tradingview

I have been warning since February that oil looked dangerous and could collapse if the price fell below US$69.00 for brent crude.

We saw a break below US$69.00 over the last month during the tariff tantrum. The price fell quickly to $58.50.

The question then became, ‘is that it?’

When a major break occurs you often see a retest of the prior support level.

If sellers are lined up there and prices then fall back below the previous low, that can be the starting gun for a serious fall.

There isn’t much technical support for brent crude below the current price.

There is some support around US$54.50 and then major support at US$46.50.

We have seen two years of range trading in oil so I suspect there are many positions that will be liquidated if oil continues to fall.

Watch out below.

Regards,

Murray Dawes,

Editor, Retirement Trader and Fat Tail Microcaps