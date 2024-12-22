An ‘Out There’ Idea for 2025

As 2024 comes to a close, all eyes are on what opportunities 2025 will throw up. My answer? The same one I gave in 2017, 2018, 2019...and every year since! Namely, Bitcoin. But with a pro-crypto President about to enter the White House, 2025 could be the biggest year yet for the fledgling asset class. Not interest in crypto? Fine. I've one more 'out there' idea for 2025 that might sound even crazier than crypto. You could call it 'the final frontier' of investing.

Over the next few days, all the editors here at Fat Tail Investment Research will lay out some predictions and insights on where you should look for the best investing opportunities in 2025.

I’ll get the ball rolling today.

To cut to the chase, my favourite area remains the same as it has been every year since I started at this business in 2017 — namely, Bitcoin!

As you can see here, that’s not been such a bad call:

Source: CaseBitcoin.com

Yes, there’s been ups and downs to contend with behind these numbers. And risks remain.

But as you can see, no other asset has come anywhere near Bitcoin in terms of returns over any meaningful timeline.

But here’s the more important thing…

2025 is set to be very different from any of the previous years.

Why?

Well, a pro-crypto President is set to enter the White House for the first time in Bitcoin’s history.

And he’s bringing a pro-crypto administration with him.

It’s a complete 180 from the previous Biden administration’s siege on crypto, and I still think the general public doesn’t fully appreciate the magnitude of this shift.

That’s why I’ve just released a special presentation that will lay out exactly why I think 2025 is set to be a breakout year for Bitcoin and a select subsection of crypto assets.

There may not be a better time than right now. This exclusive presentation will be taken offline at midnight tonight. Watch it here now.

But be warned — the clock is ticking.

And 20 January could be the day it goes into overdrive.

Not into crypto?

Fine…

Let me share one other ‘out there’ investing idea that I think could explode in 2025 — literally!

The Final Frontier

‘Space, the final frontier’, as the old Star Trek intro monologue went.

When you think of space, it still seems like the preserve of Sci-Fi; not something for ‘serious’ investors.

But investing in space is rapidly becoming something that isn’t so far away.

Here’s why…

Check out the trajectory of this trend:

2010: $50,000 to send 1kg to space

2024: $100 to send 1kg to space

Soon: $10 to send 1kg to space.

An exponential trend like this is the kind of thing that could create more magnates than the Internet.

Professional VCs (venture capitalists) dream of such trends.

They call it the 10X test. As you can see, this trend isn’t just a 10x…it’s an ongoing exponential cost reduction.

So, invest in space launches, then?

Not quite…

The real opportunity is in what comes after.

Remember when the internet was just ‘cables under the ocean’?

That’s space right now.

The cost to orbit just crashed 99.8% in 14 years. And just like the internet wasn’t about cables…this isn’t about rockets.

Unlike the Cold War space race, which focused on prestige and military power, today’s space race is about one thing: making money — and a lot of it.

The global space economy is estimated to grow from $424 Billion to over $1 TRILLION by 2040.

Enter Elon Musk and SpaceX…

A New Space Economy

Reusable rockets.

By developing technology to land and reuse their rocket’s first stage, SpaceX slashed launch costs by 30%. Traditional rockets were single use. SpaceX made them reusable.

These massive cost reductions unlocked an entirely new economy. Space went from government domain to commercial goldmine.

What does it all mean?

It means ideas that seemed impossible are now becoming real.

Global internet coverage anywhere on Earth

Space manufacturing

Asteroid mining

Space-based solar power

Companies are racing to capture these trillion-dollar opportunities.

And yet, I’ve not heard anyone talking about it seriously yet…and if you do, you still sound crazy (Good! Crazy is where the best tech opportunities live…like crypto!).

But make no mistake, serious big-name companies are investing heavily in this race.

Take SpaceX’s Starlink vs. Amazon’s Project Kuiper.

Both are launching massive satellite constellations to beam the Internet everywhere on Earth.

Whoever controls the space internet controls the next generation of global communications.

Space could also transform the manufacturing industry. The microgravity environment in space is perfect for making:

Crystals

High-value materials

Advanced pharmaceuticals

Unlike the old space race between two superpowers, the new space race has multiple players.

SpaceX, Rocket Lab, Blue Origin, Virgin Galactic and dozens more. All competing to capture different parts of a new trillion-dollar space economy.

Trump’s Space Force

Where does Trump come into this?

Aside from the obvious Musk connection, hark your mind back to Trump’s first term.

Remember when he said he wanted to form a US Space Force, and everyone laughed?

Trump may have been onto something after all!

So, I’d expect the US under Trump to support this trend by encouraging private companies like Space X to innovate fast.

This space boom could define the 21st century…

New jobs

Revolutionary tech

Industries we can’t even imagine yet

This is a ground-floor investing opportunity for tech investors that could take off in 2025.

Anyway, it has me excited.

I’ve no idea what investments would be good for it yet, but it’s something myself and tech analyst Charlie Ormond are looking at over in Alpha Tech Investor.

Have a great Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Speak soon…

Regards,

Ryan Dinse,

Editor, Crypto Capital and Alpha Tech Trader