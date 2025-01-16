All Roads Lead to Commodities in 2025

Trade wars, hot wars, new technologies, energy shortages… what’s linking the world’s most important global events? Commodities! Former geologist James Cooper outlines why you need to have your pulse on this sector in 2025.

If you’ve been following my weekly piece in Fat Tail Daily, there’s a chance I’ve sparked your interest in mining stocks.

And from what I can tell, that’s coming just in time!

Look around you; almost every major global event today is linked to resources.

And I mean EVERY event.

Let’s take the big one… China and US trade wars.

There’s a feeling that the US (under Trump) will hold the upper hand if trade fragments between the world’s two largest economies.

But I don’t buy that argument. China has the ‘commodity advantage.’

If Trump imposes sanctions, expect China to follow in kind. And that could cause a lot of pain for the US economy.

How?

China has the capacity to flick off the critical mineral supply switch tomorrow.

Raw materials crucial for US tech, military, infrastructure, and car manufacturing.

The mighty US has the world’s most powerful military, but it remains hostage to a suite of metals beyond its borders.

Here’s one example of China’s dominant role in the critical mineral supply chain:

According to the latest estimates from Benchmark Intelligence, China produced 92% of global spherical graphite and 99% of synthetic graphite in 2024.

That’s the key material used to build anodes in lithium-ion batteries.

Critical minerals are China’s fence against US trade aggression.

Of course, this is just ONE piece of the commodity story unfolding right now.

The list of nations looking to exit the US dollar as the world’s reserve currency system is growing.

And here again, commodities will play centre stage.

Record volumes of precious metals being swallowed up by central banks speak to these nations’ desire to shift away from the US Dollar.

This trend is not slowing down, meaning gold, silver, and even platinum should remain in focus as an investor.

From finance, tech and geopolitics, we live in a world of massive change.

And it’s commodities that link all these major global events together.

But I haven’t even touched on the most important one…

Artificial Intelligence

AI looms as the most prolific global-altering event.

According to billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the imminent emergence of AI means we’re living in a new ‘golden age.’

He thinks AI will solve problems that were once in the realm of sci-fi!

While you may not share Bezos’ optimism about AI and the changes it’ll deliver, there are straightforward ways to profit from it.

You see, one of humanity’s most important evolutionary leaps is also rooted to commodities.

AI is all about ENERGY.

According to our resident tech expert, Ryan Dinse, AI is as much a tech story as it is about the ability to secure cheap-base load power.

Think about this… large ‘hyperscale’ AI data centres that have the equivalent energy requirements of an entire country!

Uranium, coal, oil and gas, renewables, does it even matter?

All options will be on the table in this Age of AI.

So, back to my point…

Whether it’s war, tech, geopolitics, or climate change… Commodities are the limiting factor in all of these blockbuster global events.

That’s why you need to have your pulse on this market!

That’s why I need to step up my game!

I’ve been working with publisher, James Woodburn on a new project…

A twice-weekly ‘memo’ sharing my personal take on the latest events across the resource market.

This will be in addition to your Fat Tail Daily subscription.

And just like Fat Tail Daily, it’ll be totally free!

You’ll get direct insights on articles, charts, graphs, and interviews.

Info that I can’t slot into my once-per-week Fat Tail Daily editions.

Important market observations that hit your inbox as they unfold.

So, how can you get access?

Well, you don’t need to do a thing.

As a subscriber of Fat Tail Daily, you’ll automatically receive my twice-weekly ‘memos’ completely free.

And let me be clear – this new project is not about flooding your inbox with more emails.

It’s about getting you deeper inside into what I think will be the biggest story in 2025 for investors.

Your first Mining Memo will hit your inbox next Tuesday. And of course, while we think this exciting new resource will be a valuable addition for you, as always, you’ll be free to unsubscribe from it if you wish.

In the meantime, look out for “James Cooper’s Mining Memo” in your inbox next Tuesday.

Until then, have a great week.

Regards,

James Cooper,

Editor, Mining: Phase One and Diggers and Drillers