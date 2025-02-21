A new podcast to enjoy every Friday

Two of Fat Tail’s top traders are launching a new podcast. This is where we can get into the real nitty-gritty of what’s happening on the ASX…in gold and precious metals…the US…and whatever else we’re watching.

Check out this frizzy-haired dude and the other handsome young buck he’s with…

Source: S Munton

Who are these men?

One is James Altucher. The other one is…me!

I don’t quite look the same today. This photo was taken back in 2018 in Baltimore, USA.

James and I were recording a podcast about crypto at the time. We had a product called the Crypto Alert.

The Bitcoin price was about AU$7,000 per BTC back then. It’s about AU$150,000 now.

It’s been an extraordinary journey for the bitcoin network…and anyone invested in it.

It’s a credit to James that he was so public in his support of bitcoin in those years. Anyone who listened had the chance to make exciting gains.

This is part of why we’re so excited to be linking up with him again here at Fat Tail.

You’ll hear more on this next week!

Right now, however, I’m pleased to present a new podcast we’re starting.

Every Friday I’m going to sit down with my colleague Murray Dawes to chat markets.

We thought we’d get together and have a decent chat about what’s happening on the ASX…in gold and precious metals…the US…and whatever else we’re watching.

Here’s our first crack at it. Feedback welcomed!

Best wishes,

Callum Newman,

Editor, Small-Cap Systems and Australian Small-Cap Investigator