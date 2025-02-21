Fat Tail Daily

Small Caps

A new podcast to enjoy every Friday

By ,

Two of Fat Tail’s top traders are launching a new podcast. This is where we can get into the real nitty-gritty of what’s happening on the ASX…in gold and precious metals…the US…and whatever else we’re watching.

Check out this frizzy-haired dude and the other handsome young buck he’s with…

Fat Tail Investment Research

Source: S Munton

Who are these men?

One is James Altucher. The other one is…me!

I don’t quite look the same today. This photo was taken back in 2018 in Baltimore, USA.

James and I were recording a podcast about crypto at the time. We had a product called the Crypto Alert.

The Bitcoin price was about AU$7,000 per BTC back then. It’s about AU$150,000 now.

It’s been an extraordinary journey for the bitcoin network…and anyone invested in it.

It’s a credit to James that he was so public in his support of bitcoin in those years. Anyone who listened had the chance to make exciting gains.

This is part of why we’re so excited to be linking up with him again here at Fat Tail.

You’ll hear more on this next week!

Right now, however, I’m pleased to present a new podcast we’re starting.

Every Friday I’m going to sit down with my colleague Murray Dawes to chat markets.

We thought we’d get together and have a decent chat about what’s happening on the ASX…in gold and precious metals…the US…and whatever else we’re watching.

Here’s our first crack at it. Feedback welcomed!

Best wishes,

Callum Newman Signature

Callum Newman,
Editor, Small-Cap Systems and Australian Small-Cap Investigator

All advice is general advice and has not taken into account your personal circumstances.

Please seek independent financial advice regarding your own situation, or if in doubt about the suitability of an investment.

Callum Newman

Callum Newman is a real student of the markets. He’s been studying, writing about, and investing for more than 15 years. Between 2014 and 2016, he was mentored by the preeminent economist and author Phillip J Anderson. In 2015, he created The Newman Show Podcast, tapping into his network of contacts, including investing legend Jim Rogers, plus best-selling authors Jim Rickards, George Friedman, and Richard Maybury. He also launched Money Morning Trader, the popular service profiling the hottest stocks on the ASX each trading day.

Today, he helms the ultra-fast-paced stock trading service Small-Cap Systems and small-cap advisory Australian Small-Cap Investigator.

