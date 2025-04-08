11.4.25: Musk’s Shocking Final Move

Last spring, while investors were celebrating record highs in the S&P 500, James was quietly sharing the blueprint for what he reckoned could be the biggest wealth-creation opportunity of the decade. His prediction centred around Elon Musk…

The market hoo-ha in recent weeks has been pretty deafening.

“There will be blood!” is the best way of describing it.

It was a hell of a hammering yesterday. We were down over 6% in the first hour. I haven’t seen a day like that for a long time.

I guess you could say things improved slightly from there. We ended up down 4%. We’re up today.

Where to from here?

Markets hate uncertainty. The media loves a crisis.

Here at Fat Tail, we like have a few principles we like to stick to.

One of them is this…

When almost every investor in the world is looking in one place…the best opportunity in the world lies in ANOTHER place.

Which brings me to a new special project we’re going to be focusing on in the immediate future.

It’s one I’ve been working on alongside my mercurial mate James Altucher.

A multifaceted entrepreneur, bestselling author, venture capitalist, and expert in emerging technologies like AI and cryptocurrency…James has founded over 20 companies, published 20 books, and revolutionized personal development through his influential works such as Choose Yourself.

Amid the chaos, James is spied something

massive on the near horizon…

We’re going to be unwrapping this for you in the coming days.

First, a bit of background…

Last spring, while investors were celebrating record highs in the S&P 500, James was quietly sharing the blueprint for what he reckoned could be the biggest wealth-creation opportunity of the decade.

His prediction centred around Elon Musk.

And him turning X (formally Twitter) into an “everything app” that would change money forever.

Well, it’s happening. Faster than even James predicted.

The obsession that’s been driving Musk for over 25 years is finally taking physical form.

Building the Future of Finance

Last year James wrote that Musk’s vision wasn’t just about social media. He explained how his obsession dated back to 1999 when he first launched X.com with charter #9840.

His original vision? To create a one-stop platform for your entire financial life.

While most analysts focused on Tesla’s struggles or SpaceX launches, James was connecting dots others couldn’t see.

He predicted Musk would leverage both artificial intelligence and financial technology to revolutionize how we handle money.

Fast forward to today, and these predictions are unfolding with stunning accuracy.

In January 2025, X officially entered the financial services arena through a groundbreaking partnership with Visa.

This isn’t just another payment feature.

It’s the first concrete step toward Musk’s vision of making traditional bank accounts obsolete.

X Money will soon allow users to move funds between bank accounts and their digital wallets.

They will be able to make instant peer-to-peer payments without leaving the platform.

Just like James said would happen.

But this is just the beginning.

Musk’s Shocking Final Move…

Is everything Musk has been doing for 25 years…the good stuff that got him plaudits, changed the world and made him rich…and the not so good stuff that’s made him look a bit like a Bond villain recently…been a master plan?

One that’s about to come to fruition very soon?

That’s a question we’ve been working on behind the scenes for some time. And you’ll going to see what James Altucher has come up with very soon. The answer will likely shock you…

In March, Musk orchestrated a brilliant corporate manoeuvre that few saw coming.

Musk’s artificial intelligence startup, xAI, acquired X in an all-stock deal valuing the social network at $33 billion.

The new combined entity, XAI Holdings, is now valued at over $100 billion (excluding debt).

This merger cemented what James has been saying all along – Musk’s social media and AI ambitions were always two sides of the same coin.

The value proposition is clear and exactly as James predicted.

X provides xAI with data from billions of user posts.

Meanwhile, xAI gives X the technological backbone to transform from a simple social platform into the everything app Musk has envisioned since 1999.

So where is this all leading?

And what’s the investment angle for you?

You’re going to be amazed at what we’re going to show you in the coming days.

I mean, TRULY gobsmacked.

I don’t know anyone anywhere who has gotten hold of this story.

xAI acquiring X was NOT Musk’s final move.

Something WAY bigger is potentially in the works.

Stay with us in the coming days as we travel down the rabbit hole…

Best wishes,

Callum Newman,

Editor, Small-Cap Systems and Australian Small-Cap Investigator

***

Murray’s Chart of the Day

— US 10-year Bond Yield

Source: Tradingview

US 10-year bond yields have been falling sharply as stocks nosedived.

Investors appeared to be switching out of stocks and into bonds as risk appetite waned.

Bond yields fall as the price of the bond rises. So the chart above isn’t like a normal chart.

It is showing you the yield on the 10-year bond. When the candles are going down it means yields are falling and the price of the bond is rising.

Last night saw a strange move that is worth sitting up and taking notice of.

After an historic fall over the last few weeks, stocks appeared to stabilise, but bond prices fell sharply.

The US-10 year bond yield went up 30bps (basis points) from 3.90% to 4.20% in one trading session. That is a huge move and quite unexpected.

If growth projections are really plummeting with expectations the US Fed will need to drop rates at a more rapid pace in the next few months, why did 10-year bond yields jump so much?

Is it an underlying fear of a spike in inflation due to the coming tariffs?

Or perhaps expectations that as growth dives the government will need to issue far more bonds than expected as deficits rise?

What ever the reason, it is something to keep an eye on as we move forward. If US 10-year bonds start selling off aggressively it will possibly add to selling pressure in stocks at some point.

That would be the worst of all worlds. A stock market and bond market selling off would mean there is literally nowhere to hide.

This may be a one day blip as a result of huge volatility across all markets leading to forced liquidations of positions to raise cash to cover margins.

But if the selling continues in US bonds it will have many analysts scratching their heads.

Regards,

Murray Dawes,

Editor, Retirement Trader and Fat Tail Microcaps