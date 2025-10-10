While Trolls Bark, the Bull Market Soars

Markets are moving and plenty of money is being made at the moment.

The nervous nellies are constantly saying the sky is about to fall, but after years of going sideways we have finally entered an exciting trading environment.

Charlie and I spend today looking at the key sectors that are flying and the ones that might be next.

Long-term watchers of Closing Bell have been given plenty of warnings about the major moves in gold, silver, uranium, rare earths, lithium, and copper over the past year.

I’m hoping many of you have jumped on a few winners and are cheering this rally on.

It appears some people still need convincing after a few trolls gave me some grief last week for my call on oil and previous commentary on Weebit Nano [ASX:WBT].

I respond to those comments this week.

I clarify my views on oil so there is no confusion moving forward.

Charlie and I also delve into the critical metals space because there are some serious moves taking place and money to be made.

We look at a small rare earth hopeful as well as a solid graphite operation that is coming back to life.

The US dollar looks ripe for a short-term bounce but needs to move a little higher before confirming that the short squeeze is on.

We look at the US Dollar Index [TVC:DXY] to show you where it could reach on the bounce, but warn that the downtrend isn’t over.

I also analyse copper because it looks ready to trend higher above US$5.00/lb, which has been stiff resistance for years. I show you an ETF to consider and tell you where major support is.

