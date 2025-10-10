Fat Tail Daily

While Trolls Bark, the Bull Market Soars

By ,

The bull market is in full force with certain sectors flying higher day after day. Murray and Charlie put a stake in the ground to point viewers towards the next critical metals they think are about to run.

They analyse a few companies and ETF’s in each sector that have turned a corner and are primed to jump. They also update Murray’s call on oil and Weebit Nano [ASX:WBT].

Markets are moving and plenty of money is being made at the moment.

The nervous nellies are constantly saying the sky is about to fall, but after years of going sideways we have finally entered an exciting trading environment.

Charlie and I spend today looking at the key sectors that are flying and the ones that might be next.

Long-term watchers of Closing Bell have been given plenty of warnings about the major moves in gold, silver, uranium, rare earths, lithium, and copper over the past year.

I’m hoping many of you have jumped on a few winners and are cheering this rally on.

It appears some people still need convincing after a few trolls gave me some grief last week for my call on oil and previous commentary on Weebit Nano [ASX:WBT].

I respond to those comments this week.

I clarify my views on oil so there is no confusion moving forward.

Charlie and I also delve into the critical metals space because there are some serious moves taking place and money to be made.

We look at a small rare earth hopeful as well as a solid graphite operation that is coming back to life.

The US dollar looks ripe for a short-term bounce but needs to move a little higher before confirming that the short squeeze is on.

We look at the US Dollar Index [TVC:DXY] to show you where it could reach on the bounce, but warn that the downtrend isn’t over.

I also analyse copper because it looks ready to trend higher above US$5.00/lb, which has been stiff resistance for years. I show you an ETF to consider and tell you where major support is.

So there is a lot to get through in today’s Closing Bell. As always if you reckon it has added some value to your day be sure to click on the YouTube link in the bottom right corner of the video and give us a ‘like’.

And if you see another troll giving me grief, you have my blessing to give them some lip!

Regards,

Murray Dawes,
Retirement Trader and International Stock Trader

All advice is general advice and has not taken into account your personal circumstances.

Please seek independent financial advice regarding your own situation, or if in doubt about the suitability of an investment.

