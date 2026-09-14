What a trillionaire needs

It’s not a dirty secret, but the papers are lying to you.

The immediate problem is the Strait of Hormuz.

Or the immediate problem is bond yields.

Or the immediate problem is AI capex.

Or the lot of it.

But what if I told you, none of it REALLY matters over a 2-3-year investment horizon?

Because there is something, or more precisely SOMEONE, who is planning something so big, these “immediate problems” will soon look like petty sundries.

That person is Elon Musk.

He’s two for two on moonshots.

Electric cars, check.

Spaceships, check.

Despite the doubt…

A single man has single-handedly delivered TWO monstrous investment moonshots.

And he’s going for a third.

So let’s deal with Elon Musk directly today.

Start with the number that gets the headlines:

Musk became the world’s first trillionaire this year, with a combined Tesla and SpaceX stake that’s been valued as high as US$1.2 trillion.

Except “valued” is doing a lot of work in that sentence.

A big chunk of that fortune sits in SpaceX, which wasn’t publicly listed until June this year.

The IPO made him a trillionaire.

When that valuation wobbled a few months back, Musk’s paper net worth dropped by roughly US$240 billion in a matter of weeks.

Days later, it climbed back by around US$60 billion.

Nobody, including the people paid to track this stuff for a living, can tell you with a straight face exactly what Elon Musk is worth on any given Tuesday.

That’s part of the mystery of the man.

His fortune isn’t really a number. It’s more like a mood ring for two companies at once — both moving on sentiment as much as substance.

Here’s another measure of that mystery, and I promise I’m not making it up…

There are people right now running actual betting markets on how many times Musk posts on his own platform in a given week.

Grown adults, putting real money on his tweet count like it’s a share price.

That’s not a joke at his expense.

It’s just an accurate description of how much of a spectacle this man has become.

Tesla stock is down 11% in 2026.

The broader US market is up around 9% over the same stretch.

The company trades at something like 370 times trailing earnings — BYD, its biggest Chinese rival, trades at a fraction of that.

Then there’s Musk’s next big moonshot…

Robots.

Musk himself has described scaling Optimus into an actual business as “the hardest product to scale manufacturing that we’ve ever made at Tesla.”

He’s not wrong to be cautious about it either.

Limited production only started at the Fremont plant in California a couple of months ago — deliberately slow, because, in his own words, this isn’t like building a car.

Real volume isn’t targeted until a dedicated factory in Texas comes online, sometime around the middle of next year.

That’s a long runway.

And that’s the pure bear investment case against my Musk ‘magnum opus’ big bet for 2027…

Then there’s Musk the person…

A very public falling-out with the White House this year, quietly patched up by mid-August.

Money now pouring into the US midterms through his own PAC.

Public conduct that’s rattled the share price on its own more than once.

If you want a founder who stays quietly in his lane, Musk has never been your man.

I’ve read enough commentary this year calling it a full-blown meltdown that I don’t think I’m being unfair by raising it here.

Whatever you make of it personally, as an investor, it’s a real, ongoing distraction risk sitting on top of everything else I’ve just laid out.

I’d want someone to tell me that plainly before I put money anywhere near his orbit.

So I’m telling you now.

Here’s why none of that changes what I think is the real opportunity:

It’s not a story about Tesla and about Musk the person.

And not about whether humanoid robots get built at all.

That’s a foregone conclusion.

Figure and Agility are already building them in the US.

Unitree and others in China, arguably faster.

Whoever wins that race needs the same narrow list of rare earth magnets, almost none of it processed outside China.

And it’s bigger than robots on a factory floor, too.

The same man building the robots also owns the largest satellite constellation ever put into orbit — thousands of satellites replaced on a five-year clock, every one of them steered by small motors that run on the exact same class of magnet.

Layer defence hardware on top of that, built to an even less cost-sensitive standard, and you’ve got three separate programmes all buying off the same narrow shelf of raw materials.

The robot is just the easiest part of the story to put a headline on.

That’s the bet I’m asking you to think about here — not Musk’s character, not TSLA’s valuation, but that at least one company racing to build a humanoid robot industry… gets there.

At mammoth scale.

And the raw materials underneath that race run through four small, largely unheard-of companies on the ASX that almost nobody in this country is covering.

I’ve spent months building the case for these little-known Aussie stocks.

I make it for you here, today.