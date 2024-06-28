Two Stocks for a July Bounce

Tax-loss selling season is over. Now for the bounce

In today’s Closing Bell, tax-loss selling season in June saw stocks under pressure. Now that it’s over it is time to go hunting for stocks that could bounce back from depressed levels. Murray shows you two to consider.

Rejoice, for tax-loss selling is over and the chance of a bounce back from beaten up stocks is upon us.

In today’s Closing Bell video, I show you two stocks that I think look ripe for some upside if a rally gets going.

One is a $2.6bn gold stock and the other is a $480m tech stock that is a serious punt.

Tax-loss selling season is obviously more pronounced during weak market conditions.

After two years of pain in the mid and small-cap sectors it makes sense that many people would chuck in the towel on their dud positions as tax time approached.

The S&P/ASX Emerging Companies Index is down close to 7% from the high reached last month.

Inflation figures released during the week spooked the market initially and interest rate sensitive sectors copped a shellacking.

But I was surprised by the strength of the rally late in the week which took prices back to where they were before the inflation figures were released.

Is that the start of the bounce back after tax loss selling season?

I kick off today’s Closing Bell by outlining the clear lines in the sand we can use as we move forward.

A monthly close in the S&P/ASX 200 below 7,500 (currently 7,800) will make me wary a correction is upon us. But until that happens I will give the market the benefit of the doubt and remain positioned for more upside.

After four months of watching this market grind sideways I have fingers crossed a substantial move isn’t far off.

Check out the two possible bounce back belters in the video above and let’s hope the buyers return now that June is in the rear view mirror.

Regards,

Murray Dawes,

Editor, Retirement Trader and Fat Tail Microcaps