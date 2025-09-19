Two Aussie Tech Disrupters

Charlie Ormond joins me for the first time on Closing Bell today.

He is our inhouse expert on everything tech and crypto.

We have a wide ranging discussion today.

Initially we chat about the recent interest rate cut by the US Fed and its affect on the US Dollar and gold.

Then we follow up on a stock I have been pointing closing bell watchers towards for a while.

I first mentioned that Weebit Nano [ASX:WBT] looked like a buy a couple of months ago when it was trading at $2.20.

It is up 45% since then, leaping through $3.20 today.

I point out how a trader should think when trading incredibly volatile stocks like Weebit.

Another stock performing well this week is Silex Systems [ASX:SLX]. They made an important announcement that their Global Laser Enrichment (GLE) joint venture with Cameco Corporation [NYSE:CCJ] had completed its demonstration testing and was confident it would achieve TRL-6 demonstration status by the end of this year.

That means they will be able to commercially deploy the technology.

The cash won’t start flowing until 2030. So there is a long wait and possibly and bumpy ride along the way, but a disruptive technology in the uranium enrichment sector could end up being a huge winner.

Charlie and I then have a think about the future of AI and who could be the winners as companies start making their moves to merge AI into their business processes.

It was a great first edition with Charlie and I hope you enjoy it. If you do, be sure to give us a ‘like’ on the YouTube version and also leave a comment. Especially if you managed to get on Weebit a couple of months ago and are cheering it on!