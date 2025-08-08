The latest episode of the Closing Bell is available now

Tune into the latest episode of the Closing Bell to hear Murray discuss a new US opportunity, his barnstorming rare earth trade…plus more!

There’s an interesting comment from Jensen Huang in today’s Australian Financial Review.

It comes via an anecdote from the CEO of ResMed who happened to be in a meeting with the ‘Godfather of AI’ (who happens to have a net worth of US$150 billion).

ResMed’s Mick Farell was asking about corporate strategy.

Apparently, Huang said having a fixed 5 year view was pointless about anything when AI was changing things daily.

We’re going into an era of massive disruption.

However, I think we can be confident about one thing: the market for stablecoins is going to keep growing.

Here’s my colleague James Altucher writing about them recently…

“There’s $150 trillion in currency on the planet. There’s only $200 billion worth of stablecoins. Buying the businesses that make stablecoins are probably going to be huge sources of growth.”

Indeed. It’s an exciting time to be an investor.

I share one idea you might like to consider around this trend in today’s Closing Bell.

We also discuss Murray’s ripping rare earths trade…and why it might keep going for a long while yet.

And I also point out an obscure sign from the European economy that bolsters the case for stock markets trending higher over the next 12 months.

Tune in now…