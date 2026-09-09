Surprise! This is inevitable

Maybe you’ve read Philip K. Dick’s A Scanner Darkly or Do Robots Dream of Electric Sheep?

Maybe you’ve read Asimov’s Foundation series?

Science-fiction is often just non-fiction, a bit too early.

I grew up listening to Asimov books on tape in my father’s green 1997 Ford Escort station wagon.

(I loved his Treasury of Humour as well, one of his most underrated works.)

The “this” in the title of today’s note isn’t a joke though.

“This” is inevitable.

This story starts in Thousand Oaks, California.

My father, Nathan was a professor of philosophy, so I had a nice leg up on the future and what it would bring.

Driving around to soccer tournaments in southern California, I’d natter away, ask him what new words meant, try and make him laugh.

He told me about Gary Kasparov losing to IBM, Moore’s law, and imbued me with all kind of wisdom.

(Sometimes I don’t listen).

What he didn’t tell me back then though, was what he got up to on E-Trade in the office.

Anyway, a few years ago he decided to let me in on one of his investments.

This is the latest update on that one:

Source: Lachlann Tierney

The money shot.

TSLA at $16 bucks!

Shakaboom! Dad, you absolute beast!

So what I’m trying to say is this.

None of “this” surprises me in the slightest.

Here’s what “this” is:

A billion humanoid robots (for starters)

Quantum computing

Superintelligence

If you’ve been surprised by these things, time to catch up.

(There’s still time to invest too.)

More on that in a moment.

Anyway, let’s start with the first bulletpoint.

We’re replaceable (phew!)

As well we should be.

Physical labour is so last century.

Call me a new jack, but who actually wants to be a removalist working a corporate basement beneath a Telstra building at 242 Exhibition St. Melbourne shovelling cement into a bin by themselves for days?

(Oddly specific I know)

You could call humanoid robots madness, I know.

But certain people don’t listen.

Tesla was helmed by one of those types of people.

That’s right, the big dog, Elon himself.

I used to play soccer with his former chief of staff’s brother.

Six degrees of separation they say. Or maybe two.

But the point remains, Elon’s made my Dad a good quid.

And he’s about to go again.

I could lay out how it all works here.

I could inundate you with all the facts about robotics, and how the raw materials behind them are one of the most powerful investment themes in the market right now.

I could tell you.

So I will.

Keep your eyes peeled for an invitation to watch a new presentation from me in the coming weeks.

It’s called Elon’s Final Moonshot.

Good on ya Dad.