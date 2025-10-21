SPECIAL INVESTIGATION: Who’s the Next Afterpay? (Part 2)

Tomorrow is a big day.

We divulge some of Fat Tail’s best new research ahead of 2026 in the form of a very special stock recommendation.

It’s been months in the making. And it stems from a question we threw out at one of our analyst think-tanks in the middle of this year:

Afterpay was the biggest Aussie disruptor to go global and make early investors rich over the last ten years. Is there an unknown out there right now who could feasibly be the NEXT Afterpay?

Lachlann Tierney has been out in the field and on the case.

And this is a guy you should definitely listen to here.

Past performance…as we stress all the time…is not a guide to the future.

Especially when it comes to small caps…where company valuations can shift very fast, both up and down.

But Lachy’s current small-cap open positions are averaging at a 73% gain.

That’s the first thing that should make you sit up and notice when considering buying tomorrow’s stock reveal. Another is the fact that Lachy is a true field analyst when it comes to small caps. As he explains…

‘That means doing things beyond the desk. ‘You can crunch numbers, can do DCF calculations. From my experience, in this end of the market…and we’re talking sub-two billion dollar companies…you need to understand all the peripheral figures, investors around this particular company. ‘Small caps rely on people. And that means you have to understand the quality of their character, how they respond to difficult questions. In many ways, you’re assessing how they can act under pressure. ‘You ask them the tricky questions. ‘I frequently cold-call CEOs and just pinpoint the precise things they don’t want to answer, and then I squeeze them a bit on that. For me, seeing how they respond to that, I feel, is a great way to learn more about the company. ‘I can go into depth on capital structure all day. But basically, I’m saying these are tightly held companies with institutional holders on the register, and that leads to significant rerates, which we’ve seen across many of our portfolio stocks. ‘And that’s because when good news happens and the market improves as a whole, there’s not enough stock to go around. It’s simple supply and demand. ‘So, when I say I’m a field analyst, I mean, I’m not just looking at robots or wandering around the New South Wales countryside looking at gold projects. I engage directly. And that means very precise targeted questions when I am in the same room or on the telephone to these particular small cap CEOs and managing directors.’

This level of engagement has unearthed a

little-known stock we can’t stop

talking about here at Fat Tail…

HIGHLY speculative at this stage. Just as Afterpay was when we recommended it in 2016 for $1.65. (It went on to peak around $70.) We’re not in any way saying the stock we’re about to reveal tomorrow will see gains on that scale.

The case Lachy is going to make for you tomorrow is this new upstart looks very much like Afterpay’s ‘spiritual heir’.

In that the radicals behind it are making very much the same moves…and taking the same calculated risks. But this time…the secret sauce is their mastery of AI Phase 2.

Afterpay made the earliest investors over 9,000% in short time by:

Introducing something new (buy now, pay later) at the right time with the right tech.

Using Australia as a ‘petri dish’ for audacious global expansion. (Even when they were little Aussie nobodies.) They did this by entering key markets like the US and UK through partnerships, acquisitions (e.g., ClearPay in the UK), and raising capital early through an ASX listing to fund growth. These guys were capital-raising ninjas…

And surrounding themselves with some VERY SMART…VERY DEEP-POCKETED insiders…

The very small company we showcase tomorrow ticks all those boxes.

That last point…

the ‘SMART COOKIES ONBOARD’ element…

is absolutely key

Here’s a taster from Lachy’s big reveal tomorrow…

‘Afterpay had some very clever people around them. ‘There’s no way they raised $1.4bn over multiple funding rounds by accident. ‘My NEW ‘After Afterpay’ recommendation… they’ve just raised twenty million dollars. This new AI technology has only been present in this company for about six to eight months. But it has some very powerful characters in its orbit. ‘There’s a particular person on the board. She is a venture capitalist by trade. She has three unicorns to her name. Now that means she’s brought three startups that she’s invested in and worked with from a startup status to a billion-dollar valuation. ‘That’s not common. That is rare. And I find it particularly interesting that this person is on the board and holds shares. It’s a sign of credibility. It’s a sign of validation. And given the track record, her presence is incredibly important to me. ‘And I would really encourage people to seriously consider this stock while it’s trading well-below one dollar.’

Who are they?

You do not want to miss the final part of this special investigation.

See you tomorrow!