Silver About to Explode Higher

Silver is building up momentum for a massive run to US$40. Trumps tariff threats have caused a market dislocation event and pressure is building as physical supply dwindles.

The threat of tariffs on gold and silver coming into America has set off a market dislocation event which is seeing raised volatility.

Gold has been getting all the attention, but silver could stage a furious rally if the problems get worse.

Gold has a lender of last resort in the Central Banks, but silver has no such backstop. If there is a scramble for physical silver we could see a stampede.

The technical picture in silver is ripe for a spike to US$40 if a breakout occurs above resistance at US$35.

I show you why silver is shaping up as a big opportunity in the Closing Bell video below.

My colleague and friend Brian Chu has been predicting the current bullish conditions for a long time. He reckons we are moving into the next phase of this precious metal bull market.

That will involve the big players with huge cash flows picking off the minnows with plenty of gold in the ground that they can pick up for pennies on the dollar.

If you build up a portfolio of the right developers and explorers this next phase in the mega-bull market could be very profitable indeed.

Check out his presentation on the massive opportunity here.

I also follow up last week’s analysis of the US dollar index and US bonds because it looks like we are in the early stages of a major reversal.

I think the US dollar is on the edge of a serious fall and US bonds will rally (interest rates falling).

If that occurs gold and silver could become even more bullish if that is possible.

There will be some changes coming to the Closing Bell from next week.

In future I will be hooking up with my golfing buddy Callum Newman and we will have a good chinwag about what is happening in the markets and where the opportunities are.

I will still be referring to the charts, but hopefully we can explore more interesting topics for you.

