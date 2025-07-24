Sex, lies, and phony statistics – Revealing the elite’s playbook

Faced a berating from others because you did your own research? Vindication is coming soon. Former WEF Chair Klaus Schwab’s latest feud with the board confirms another ‘conspiracy theory’ is FACT!

Remember this meme that floated around the internet?

During the pandemic, the world divided itself into two camps. Those who trust the experts…and those who don’t.

I know that this is a sore point for some, even today. Whether you were on the side that complied or refused to, there was much love lost and damage done.

But I’ve got to reopen this case and reveal to you something many have suspected all along.

You just can’t trust the science.

That’s a big statement. Have I got peer-reviewed articles to prove it?

I’ve got news for you…

It’s not in the articles or the numbers that you’ll find the hoax. You’ll find it in the process used to verify their findings. That’s where it’s crooked.

Put another way, they served you a plate of sausages. It looks like sausages, smells like sausages, and tastes like sausages.

But you don’t know what they put into the sausages. It’s only if you go into the sausage factory that you realise the staff responsible for the quality control and food safety standards are corrupt. They slap the labels on and expect you to believe in them. All because you don’t know better.

But surely the conspiracy can’t be that big, right? So many people can’t be in on it.

That’s where you’re wrong. And that’s how they took us all for a ride for such a long time.

The pandemic was only the beginning. And the repercussions since then are beginning to reveal the truth…

Behind the numbers: Bend the science to push a narrative

I’ve had my share of disgruntled readers, friends, and family berating me for questioning the official narrative on many things. Be it our fiat currency system, the news media, vaccine safety, economic statistics, and scientific findings…all of it. They challenge me on how I can say that these experts are wrong when I’m not an ‘expert’.

My response to them was that I’ve studied enough statistical methods while working in academia for almost two decades. You mightn’t know what’s right, but you know when something is clearly wrong.

Four years ago, the government locked us down because the health ‘experts’ predicted millions would die from the virus. They told us to wear masks, stay 1.8 metres apart, and let big stores open while many small stores closed. Oh, and take an experimental drug they labelled as ‘vaccines’.

I questioned the validity of the premise of all these in this article.

Many will believe a narrative if you provide them with numbers and say that these are the proof or evidence. They won’t know better because they either don’t know where to start or aren’t interested in delving further.

You may have experienced it with the monthly economic updates and outlook. They tell you the GDP, unemployment, and inflation numbers, assuring you that the economist bureaucrats at the Reserve Bank of Australia have got things under control.

But you know they don’t. People are struggling to find a job outside of government roles. And those who do work are finding their income doesn’t take them far. Many live off government payouts, as we’ve suspected.

A startling report came out in yesterday’s Australian Financial Review saying that more than 50% of the voters in Australia rely on the government for their primary source of income.

An economy that depends on the government to drag it along is as healthy as a 25 year-old walking around with an IV drip. You’re not kidding anyone.

How do they report these rosy numbers then? A bunch of people in the backroom work at that. And there is another bunch that sits around a table working out how to change definitions over time to deliver figures that suit a narrative.

It isn’t conspiracy theory. It’s something they’ve done for over four decades. John Williamson shows how they do it in the US in Shadowstats.com.

If you didn’t’ know this before, welcome to reality.

Why don’t people question the figures?

You can, but the price is high.

You could be a respected professor that breaks ranks to criticise the game. Watch them label you as a pariah, even destroying your career by calling you a ‘conspiracy theorist’. We’ve seen how they treated the academics who questioned Keynesian economics, climate change, gender dysphoria, and, of course, vaccines and medications.

Remember my article last year about how Pfizer fudged the mRNA drugs data to pass the Food and Drug Administration board to get permission to fast-track their global rollout?

The trick was so simple and the numbers were so convincing that even actuaries couldn’t pick it up!

And recently, the medical community reluctantly admits that these mRNA drugs are causing an assortment of illnesses from heart attacks to cancers and infertility. It was never ‘safe and effective’.

What does sex have to do with all this?

It’s just over two years ago since I wrote the provocative article ‘It’s a dark club, and you don’t want a part in it’.

It may have sounded quite far-fetched at the time. Hopefully not for most of you who already suspected this is a thing. You may be wondering at that time (and now) when we’ll see the hammer of justice fall.

It was always about control. Compromised people will play along when their handlers have dirt on them. And the dirt is often sexual in nature.

I woke up to a most satisfying piece of news yesterday morning. It was about Klaus Schwab (aka Dr Evil from Austin Powers). He blasted the board that he used to lead and denied allegations that he embezzled funds on personal massages (shock horror) and falsifying data in economic reports (even more shock horror).

You have to read the article here.

Splurging hundreds of thousands on personal massages is dicey. There’s no explaining away for this. I’m pretty sure they focused on very specific muscles and joints…

The most satisfying bit was that Klaus Schwab stands accused of fudging data. He demanded that the UK get downgraded for voting for Brexit. He also bumped up certain country’s rankings to butter up their leaders to play along.

This isn’t the chairman of a local community rigging a local fundraiser raffle. The World Economic Forum’s members are at the head of various international organisations such as the World Trade Organisation, World Health Organisation, etc. Their directives often become the agenda that governments and major corporations follow.

It’s all about the money. They rig the data to make people believe the charade!

I will go so far as to tell you that the leaders you elect don’t do your bidding. The WEF is their master. Plain and simple.

Going back to the sex bit. What gives?

Well, there’s a pattern among those at the top who are corrupt being caught with their pants down.

Remember Professor Neil Ferguson? The UK epidemiologist scared the UK into locking down in early-2020 over his predictions that at least a quarter of a million in Britain would die from the virus.

Well, he resigned in mid-2020 after getting caught breaching his advice by shacking up with his Swedish lover, who was not his spouse.

His private life’s a mess, and so is his ‘science’.

He made doomsday predictions about how many people would die from mad cow’s disease in the early 2000s, and other infectious diseases after that. Official data showed just under 180,000 people died in the UK from 2020-22. And many died from other causes anyway, but added to the death count because they tested positive.

Even with phony numbers, he was off by a mile. The pandemic just made him look even worse with his dalliances.

He wasn’t the only one. The UK Minister Matt Hancock and our NSW Premier Gladys Berejklian were also caught in sex scandals during the lockdowns.

Then there’s Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft and Gavi, the global health alliance body that seeks to vaccinate the world. The US Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jnr, recently cut funding from Gavi over allegations that the organisation cherrypicks data and censors dissenting views, contrary to scientific method and ethics.

You may recall that Bill Gates and his wife, Melinda, divorced in 2022 a year after news about Bill’s extramarital affairs came out. And of course, the pictures of him with Jeffrey Epstein on Little St James Island have done the rounds. Those weren’t innocent weekend getaways.

I could go on, but you get the idea!

How to not be the next victim of the expert class

Anyway, I want to conclude this piece with this.

Much of what we take for granted is now under question. We’re living in a world where crooked people bend the truth to craft a dystopic world. Behind the public image of grandeur, noble intentions, intelligence, and gravitas of these technocrats are whitewashed tombstones of corruption, sexual perversion, and greed.

They rig the scoreboard and the field to paint a fake picture. Once you see through it, you realise it’s a playbook.

The next time they tell you to trust the experts, please, think about it for yourself. We’re coming to the day when the fool is the one who utters, ‘I’ll trust the expert, thanks’.

God bless,

Brian Chu,

Editor, Gold Stock Pro and The Australian Gold Report