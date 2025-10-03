Oil Teetering Ahead of OPEC+

Conditions are ripe for an oil price crash.

There, I said it. You can bag me out in future if I’m wrong.

With OPEC+ meeting in a few days to discuss raising supply, traders have been selling first and asking questions later.

Brent crude oil was down 6.4% on the week at time of writing.

The low of the last four and a half years of trading is at US$58.44.

The charts are pointing to a swan-dive occurring beneath that level towards US$45.00.

But when you look at the last 25 years of oil trading, a drop of that magnitude could set up an awesome buying opportunity.

Expectations were that oil use would be phased out over the next few decades, so there is a lack of investment in finding new oil fields.

If demand ends up higher than expected, we may be sleep walking into an undersupplied market in a few years’ time.

So, a crash first and then a massive rally later.

Charlie and I show you a detailed analysis of the oil chart over the past 25 years so you can understand what may be coming and why it could be a great opportunity for you soon.

We also consider the US government shutdown and the recent run in biotech stocks.

