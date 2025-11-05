Michael Burry’s Bearish Nvidia Bet: What It Means For ASX Investors

The RBA rained on the Melbourne Cup parade this week.

Rates on hold. Inflation sticky. A risk that the housing market could get stuck.

But while everyone focused on Australia’s rate drama, the real story for me, was unfolding ~10,000 kilometers away in New York.

Michael Burry just bet against Nvidia!

The man who called the housing crash

You know Burry from The Big Short.

He made his name shorting subprime mortgages between 2006 and 2008 when everyone else thought the housing market was invincible.

Now he’s buying put options on Nvidia. (Betting on a fall)

According to filings released Monday, Burry’s Scion Asset Management disclosed bearish wagers on both Nvidia and Palantir.

Peter Thiel’s Palantir has been a market darling – I like it a lot, but gee it’s run hard.

Up ~153% year to date.

Not everyone thinks the run will continue, Burry included.

So days earlier, Burry posted a cryptic image on X showing his character from The Big Short with the warning: “Sometimes, we see bubbles.”

You could call it broken clock theory or a true sign of the end times, depends who you ask.

But the timing matters.

Nvidia just crossed $5 trillion in market cap. That’s not a typo. Five TRILLION dollars.

I think Burry’s bet is purely about concentration risk – when a single company soaks up a disproportionate amount of liquidity.

And in the last 24 hours, Burry posted this:

Source: X

Taken together, the charts offer a glimpse into Burry’s vision of a bubble bursting.

The concentration conundrum

Nvidia now represents ~8% of the entire S&P 500.

That’s the highest concentration for any single stock since 1981.

Apple peaked at ~7% in 2023. During the dot-com bubble, Microsoft and GE both topped out near ~4%.

Even IBM at its 1984 peak only hit ~6%.

So when you invest $100 into an S&P 500 index fund today, $8 goes straight into Nvidia.

The Magnificent Seven as a group now make up ~37.4% of the S&P 500, with a combined market cap exceeding ~US$22 trillion.

That means more than a third of the index rides on seven tech stocks.

Here’s where it gets wild.

Nvidia, sitting at ~US$5 trillion, is worth 7.4 times the combined market cap of the world’s 10 largest mining companies.

That’s: BHP, Rio Tinto, Vale, Glencore, Southern Copper, Zijin, Newmont, China Shenhua, Ma’aden, and Fortescue.

All of them together come to $684 billion.

Nvidia is worth 735% of that.

Think about how crazy that is. AI chips vs the things that make AI possible.

This isn’t the four horsemen

Now, before everyone panics, let’s be clear.

Burry isn’t necessarily betting on a full-blown market collapse.

Put options can be hedges. They can be part of spread trades.

Bury’s filing doesn’t show the short side of any spreads, so we don’t know if this is an outright bearish bet or part of a more complex strategy.

His first-quarter filing included a disclosure that puts “may serve to hedge long positions.” Monday’s filing didn’t include that language.

But here’s what we do know.

At $5 trillion, Nvidia trades on expectations that are baked in for years.

CEO Jensen Huang just announced US$500 billion in AI data center orders for 2026.

That’s extraordinary.

But it also means any stumble, any delay, any hint of slowing demand gets punished disproportionately.

Markets don’t need Armageddon for a rotation.

They just need a reason to take profits and look elsewhere.

Rotation, not collapse

Which brings us back to commodities.

The world’s 10 largest mining companies, worth $684 billion combined, supply the physical materials that underpin everything.

Copper for data centers and electric vehicles.

Iron ore for infrastructure.

Lithium for batteries.

Gold as the eternal hedge.

These companies have been left behind during the AI rally.

But commodity cycles don’t disappear. They rotate.

Gold just hit record highs in 2025, up ~40%. Copper is projected to see demand growth from 23.5 million tonnes in 2019 to 31.1 million tonnes by 2030.

Lithium crashed in 2024 but battery storage demand exploded 50% in 2025 as the market shifted from EVs to grid-scale storage.

That lithium price edged up again too:

Source: Trading Economics

Central banks are cutting rates. China is stimulating. The US and China just agreed to a temporary trade truce.

Liquidity is flowing back into the system.

And when liquidity flows, it doesn’t stay concentrated in one sector forever.

It rotates.

The case for commodities

Burry’s bet might not be about Nvidia collapsing.

It might be about Nvidia peaking.

At ~8% of the S&P 500, there’s not much room left to grow its weight without becoming the entire index.

Commodities are waiting for the market to remember they exist.

The ASX is loaded with them.

Copper developers in proven jurisdictions. Uranium juniors advancing toward production. Lithium plays with world-class resources.

When commodity cycles turn, these stocks can re-rate disproportionately.

Not because tech collapses into oblivion, but because capital rotates.

Sidebar: Buried in the news today were the obituaries for George Bush’s famous/infamous Vice President, Dick Cheney.

But like George Bush on the golf course, I reckon commodities are about to take a big swing: