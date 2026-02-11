It’s not a riddle: it’s the biggest investment theme of the next decade

What on earth…!?

Wait, Google is now a fixed income giant?

And AI will gut wealth management?

Oh, look…the US has a huge copper stockpile.

Hold on a second…

Flat day on the boards – you’d be forgiven for thinking the market has gone eerily quiet today.

And you’d be equally forgiven for thinking NONE of the three headlines I just mentioned have ANYTHING to do with each other.

Stick with me for a moment here.

And let me show you what lies beneath that messy, ugly chaotic world of information that blasts you in the face every day.

Because this is a “can’t unsee it” moment for markets.

And your investments too.

It all started when I got to the office, just a few hours ago.

I was sitting next to the ever-astute Murray Dawes (Muzz).

We scan the charts and try and unpack the mystery.

Muzz murmurs, “Hmm…a bit flat today – which way will it break?”

Well, here’s a BIG trail of breadcrumbs…

Let’s start with the histrionic oracle of market truth that is Bloomberg News.

First I saw this headline:

Source: Bloomberg News

Yep, nothing to see here folks.

Hyperscalers are dropping big checks on AI compute.

And if you’ve been paying attention… (completely fine if you haven’t)

You’d know these bond issuances by Big Tech to fund the data centre CAPEX are close to JPMorgan’s forecast TOTAL US Federal Reserve bond issuance in 2026.

5 years ago I knew that Big Tech would become dividend stocks.

And now they are fixed income stocks on a scale of the US government – same, same really.

Bond or dividend it’s STILL just a clip on monetary power monopolies.

But strap in, look at this next headline:

Source: Bloomberg

That’s right, the AI disruption selling contagion has spread to the stalwarts of wealth management in the US.

People are saying the network of wealth management handshakes and old boys clubs can be replaced for $100 a month by AI.

Maybe… I’ve talked with the developers behind white label AI research products actually being used by wealth management firms in Australia as a way for firms to stay relevant.

At a philosophical level, your wealth is knowledge, and wisdom is gold.

Wisdom is like gold because it’s a form of knowledge with no counterparty.

In other words, it boils down to little old you. No one else.

Buffett and the best in the wealth management game will tell you their work is all about YOU the individual.

Anyway, no surprises so far today.

I keep scrolling like everyone else these days…

And then BANG! There’s your answer:

Here it is:

Source: Bloomberg

Squirrelled away in Bloomberg’s “Explainers” section lies the truth.

You could buy the hyperscalers and take the paltry clip on offer.

You could trust your hard-earned dosh with soon to be redundant wealth management boffins. (They’re piling your dosh into the hyperscalers anyway)

And apparently, AI is shuffling their work off the industry mortal coil like the parrot in the classic Monty Python skit. (Watch it here, if you need a gag)

Those are the flat market paint by numbers plays.

…

OR…

…

You could take a punt on the thing that makes EVERY headline I just shared possible.

(Hint: it’s the force driving the last headline)

If you can’t beat ‘em… oh c’mon, let’s try and beat ‘em.

High frequency quant models and robots trade the index.

They’re busy betting on high CAPEX Big Tech AI infrastructure gluttons.

You can’t trust your wealth manager, because he’s a robot too now.

But, you can trust yourself.

You have to outlast them, and go to back to basics with conviction.

Call it a dirty secret.

Because it’s all dirt beneath your feet.

No rocks, no AI. Simple right?

And next week, I’ve got something for you.

Talk then.