Free AI Tools to Supercharge your Investment Research

If you’ve been waiting for a sign, here it is. Start using AI… Today. You no longer have an excuse not to try these tools.

In today’s Fat Tail Daily, I’m going to show you how to use AI tools, for free, to help with your investment research.

With the deluge of options, opinions, and opportunities, comes noise, confusion and uncertainty

‘How significant is this new technology? ‘How much should you worry about the impacts of tariffs?’ ‘Is competition a company’s greatest threat?’

The list goes on. These questions can overwhelm and paralyse investors.

This is where artificial intelligence (AI) becomes an invaluable research partner.

AI excels at cutting through this information overload — collecting vast amounts of data, identifying patterns across markets, and finding insights that might take hours to uncover yourself.

Asking the right questions and prodding it to challenge your assumptions can also help you break out of your information bubble or biases.

If you’ve been waiting for a sign, here it is. Start using AI… Today. You no longer have an excuse not to try these tools.

Keep in mind, AI isn’t here to make investment decisions for you. But it will dramatically improve the quality and speed of your research process.

First, let’s look at how much they have improved.

AI’s Path of Progress

The AI landscape has shifted dramatically in just the past year. Most of these iterative improvements are hard for us to really grasp.

One way to show you is through AI video improvement.

At the start of this month, Google’s AI Lab DeepMind released its latest text-to-video model, Veo 3. You’ve likely already seen its videos on your social media and not even realised.

Compare that to the top-performing video model released two years ago, Gen-2. The differences are stark.

That pace of progress has been matched in text-based large language models (LLMs) like OpenAI, Claude, and others.

The top models are currently Google’s Gemini, OpenAI, and Claude. But these all cost between $20–40 a month.

Below, are some free AI tools to help you on your investment journey.

These are the best-performing free AI on the market right now.

Now, everyone’s investment research process is different. This is a very simplified version to showcase an AI workflow. I call it the WISE method.

The ‘WISE’ Method

W – Who are they and what do they do: Understanding companies or sectors.

Perplexity.ai is your first stop, replacing Google search.

It excels here because it combines web search with AI reasoning, providing access to company information and competitive landscapes while citing sources.

Its strength lies in quickly collecting from multiple sources, and providing those sources so you can click to read more.

Google’s Notebook LM is your next stop. Think of it as your home base for research.

When you find an interesting document, like a financial filing or investor presentation, upload it. Keep going until you have 10+ high-quality documents on a company or sector.

It can then create detailed summaries and answer specific questions, pulling from those sources. It can even create mind maps or 10-minute podcasts to outline the subject.

This will help you zero in on the company of choice beyond using screeners.

I – Income health: Are the numbers healthy and improving?

Finchat.io stands out as purpose-built for financial analysis.

It provides AI-powered insights directly from financial statements, can track metrics over time, and excels at identifying concerning patterns.

Its language querying of financial data can save hours of spreadsheet work while ensuring you don’t miss critical red flags in the numbers.

S – Sensible price: Is the price reasonable for what you’re getting?

Grok (X’s AI) provides real-time market data integration and can quickly compare valuation metrics across companies, helping you spot relative value opportunities.

Its access to market sentiment and news flow through X.com/Twitter makes it valuable for understanding what’s happening.

E – Evaluate risks: What could go wrong with this investment?

Notebook LM is exceptional for risk analysis when you upload comprehensive company documents. It can identify inconsistencies, highlight management concerns across different reports, and help you understand how risks have evolved.

Grok excels at identifying emerging risks by monitoring news flow, social sentiment, and regulatory changes in real-time.

It can quickly surface potential threats that traditional financial analysis might not yet reflect.

China’s DeepSeek also deserves a mention here for offering solid scenario analysis, helping you model how different risk factors might impact returns.

It will also show you its line of reasoning so you can challenge its thought process.

So, that’s a simple workflow to get you started.

The key is using these tools in combination — let each AI leverage its strengths while cross-referencing insights to build conviction in your decisions.

Of course, put in the work. Check the critical sources and numbers yourself.

But this is a great start to speed up your research and whittle down your investment options to pick the winners.

Regards,

Charlie Ormond,

Editor, Alpha Tech Trader and Altucher’s Early-Stage Crypto Investor