Another obstacle to the Epstein client list is falling

‘Wait by the river long enough and the body of your enemy will float by.’ —Sun Tzu, The Art of War

Last February, (former) Attorney General Pam Bondi said that the Epstein client list was sitting in binders on her desk. It ignited a flurry of attention about who was on the list. The world expected heads to roll.

Over a year since, things have largely fizzled. Those named were already known. Some of them faced renewed humiliation (Prince Andrew, Bill Gates, Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, Victoria’s Secret co-Founder, Lex Wexner, etc.). The episode did cost another head, her own.

Cue all those people who had been saying this was a cover-up to protect President Trump because he is involved.

I’ll let them indulge themselves in this fantasy. These people conveniently ignored that the Biden Department of Justice and the FBI went after him on anything they could throw at him. Yet, they sidestepped this despite him being clearly guilty.

If you don’t realise the absurdity of this conclusion and believe there is a cover-up, you can click away now. The rest of the article won’t interest you.

For those interested in piecing together things that seem unrelated but are highly relevant, I’m going to unpack a few things for you.

A spark has just lit up on this front. It relates to a comical yet satisfying takedown of a high-profile Democrat Congressional member. So quickly it happened that from accusation to his resignation was only four days .

I believe that this is an elaborate setup to begin the process of dropping the hammer on those who have conspired with Epstein, his madame handler, Ghislaine Maxwell, and more.

The bait was laid years ago. The prey had swallowed it. We’re about to see these prey fall on their own sword or meet the hammer of justice.

There’s no hiding… target locked and loaded.

The rise and fall of #MeToo

In July 2018, Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement from the US Supreme Court. This sparked a storm as he was often the deciding vote on several contentious cases. His vacancy allowed President Trump to swing the court more towards the conservatives.

President Trump proceeded to nominate Judge Brett Kavanaugh to replace Justice Kennedy. Judge Kavanaugh appeared Committee for the confirmation hearings with the Senate Judiciary to demonstrate his competency and suitability for the role in August to October. Meanwhile, a professor of psychology, Christine Blasey Ford, came out publicly to accuse Judge Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her in a party decades ago.

Her accusation drew much public attention, with the media amplifying this. Prior to this accusation, a major scandal gripped Hollywood. Several actresses and starlets came out accusing veteran producer Harvey Weinstein of coercing them into sexual acts in return for casting roles.

Yes, the casting couch concept had existed for decades. Somehow that became a problem in mid-2017, shortly after feminists marched against the inauguration of President Trump.

This began the #MeToo movement, comprising female victims of sexual assault coming out to identify their accusers and seeking justice. Thousands of women of all walks shared their experience. They gained much support and sympathy.

A key motto of this movement was ‘believe all women’. This was to persuade the public that the testimonies by victims of sexual assault are not up for questioning. To do so would force them to relive their traumatic experience. They claim this is immoral and cruel.

However, this movement descended into a combination of false accusation, grandstanding, and open misandry over time. Several cases of false accusations against men came up, with some facing reputation ruin. Meanwhile, the false accusers often received little or no punishment and backlash.

Over time, public support for the movement turned into fatigue. Today, some genuine victims don’t dare to speak up about their experience or seek justice. They fear public doubt, a more rigorous examination or even vilification for attention-seeking. All these add to the trauma they experienced, leading to depression and even suicide.

This is not just a tragedy but an engineered travesty. The movement had ruined it for many.

‘Believe all women’ – Three words

coming back to haunt them

As time passed, this famous mantra revealed its purpose. It was never about protecting the victims of sexual assault. It was a veiled political battering ram against those who do not share their values or as a weapon of revenge.

Besides Hollywood and public figures, many leading Democrat congressional members championed the movement. They gained political capital on ‘believe all women’. One of these members was Californian Congressman Eric Swalwell, a young member of the party who many thought could become a future President. He held key positions in various House Congressional Committees, including the House Intelligence Committee, the House Judiciary Committee, and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. He ran in the Democrat Primary for the 2020 Presidential Election but lost to Joe Biden. During the second impeachment trial of President Trump in January 2021, he served as the prosecutor.

However, Eric Swalwell had a tainted history. In 2020, information leaked to the public about his relationship with Chinese spy, Christine (Fang) Fang. While an investigation took place, he didn’t face any charges. He was also a vocal advocate of the now-debunked Russian collusion scandal that plagued President Trump’s first term. When the scandal unravelled and the truth came out about the fabrication of evidence, he and the leading accuser, Congress Member Adam Schiff, were expelled in disgrace from the House Intelligence Committee.

Despite his scandals, he managed to hold on. Was he made of Teflon or did he have powerful backers?

It all fell apart for him earlier this month.

As Californian Governor, Gavin Newsom, hits his term limit in November, this meant it was an open contest. Eric Swalwell became the leading Democrat candidate for the role, with leading Democrat figures publicly supporting his campaign.

However, on 10th April, four former staffers came out to accuse him of sexual assault and harassment while they had served under him during 2019-24.

Ironically, Eric publicly proclaimed these accusations as lies and he would defend them. The New York District Attorney, Alvin Bragg, announced the next day it was opening an investigation, and soon those who had backed his campaign asked him to withdraw his candidacy.

Eric not only did that but the pressure continued to mount as the House sought to investigate him too. On 13th April, he resigned from Congress.

From ‘Believe all women’ to calling his accusers as liars and then falling on his sword all in four days .

The best part is: there’s more to come.

While the media focused on the fallout of Eric Swalwell, Texas Republican Congressional Member, Tony Gonzalez, also faced massive backlash for having an affair with a staffer who subsequently committed suicide. Tony resigned on Wednesday 15th April, before the House voted to expel him.

Who could be next? There is news floating about the affair of Democrat Senator Ruben Gallego (who incidentally served as Eric Swalwell’s campaign manager in the past). Expect more allegations to hit. More will either resign or face expulsion.

While all this is happening, the most vocal critics in the #MeToo movement including leading Hollywood figures like Meryl Streep, Robert de Niro, Jane Fonda, and Alec Baldwin, have all remained silent.

We don’t need to ask why. They may have something hanging over their heads.

Removing the blocks before

the Epstein prosecutions

How does #MeToo stand in the way of the Epstein prosecutions?

It’s simple.

The movement was a political weapon to target those who didn’t follow their ideology.

They were silent on the sexual abuse and even murder of women in the hands of illegal immigrants in the US, the European Union and Western nations.

They didn’t speak up against the subjugation of women in South Asia, Middle Eastern and African countries, where it is the cultural norm.

And they are particularly vicious towards women who don’t support feminism and the progressive ideology.

Many accusers supported by this movement are merely pawns to achieve the goals. They created political capital and received much social attention, sometimes being more powerful than the actual courts as they could ruin or exonerate people through their clout.

Besides corrupt Federal judges, the #MeToo movement can muddy the waters. Removing them is imperative to allow for the prosecution and punishment of the offenders in the Epstein saga.

We may see more takedowns in the coming months like that of Eric Swalwell. This will certainly knock the #MeToo movement to its knees.

The wait has been frustratingly long. However, it’s important to understand that justice can’t arrive when major obstacles are there. Failing to understand the process or believing in innuendo and going down the wrong rabbit hole will lead to disillusionment.

I hope you enjoyed this article today. Be patient as the world goes through more chaos, confusion and many matters remain unresolved. There is a method to some of the madness. We just have to look at the right places, dig deeper and understand what is unfolding.