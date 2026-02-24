Fat Tail Daily

AI scare trade claims more victims, commodities still strong

By ,

AI panic whacks IBM and friends, but the real winners of this scare trade are the boring “rocks” powering the whole machine.

Hold IBM?

Ouch.

IBM appears to be the latest victim of the ‘AI scare trade.’

IBM wasn’t alone (DoorDash and American Express were hurt too):

Source: Bloomberg

The trigger?

An Anthropic research note talking about replacing clunky old IBM data systems that rely on its 1950’s era COBOL code. (Read it here)

A flow-on effect of that is many of the sticky customers that rely on IBM for its clunky but business critical infrastructure could be peeled off by quick and dirty AI made code.

Imagine being able to whip up your own meal-ordering app at home?

I bet it’s easier than you’d expect.

For me, these market jitters represent the first proper market advent of ‘vibe coding’ and agentic AI (which is starting to become more real by the day).

So I’m sure we’ll see more companies in the coming months face a reckoning with their business models.

Commodities getting stronger –
copper to retake ATHs?

Meanwhile, in commodities land, Glencore plc [LSE:GLEN] keeps pushing higher after its on-off merger with Rio Tinto [ASX:RIO].

Source: TradingView

[Click to open in a new window]

We know the reason for that merger, which lies at the heart of the commodities beast: copper.

This is the copper chart for reference:

Source: Trading Economics

[Click to open in a new window]

And it all boils down to this.

Those AI platforms, agentic, ‘vibe coding’ and all of it put together require hard assets.

The server racks, the cooling apparatuses, the wiring…

All of that needs rocks.

I expect two things to happen in the coming months:

  • More AI scare trade falls in new industries
  • More commodity companies to charge upwards

It’s almost as if things were designed this way…

Where the last two trades left in the building will be the US “Mag 7” (which are now issuing $100s of billions in corporate bonds) and the commodity plays which make the AI build out possible.

I know which side of the two trades I’d prefer to be on if I were an ASX investor.

The ASX is a unique place in this regard.

Click here to learn more about my Pax Silica thesis – where I detail how AI and commodities converge.

Regards,

Lachlann Tierney,
Australian Small-Cap Investigator and Fat Tail Micro-Caps

Lachlann Tierney
Lachlann ‘Lachy’ Tierney is passionate about uncovering hidden opportunities in the microcap sector. With four years of experience as a senior equities analyst at one of Australia’s leading microcap firms, he has built a reputation for rigorous research, deep-dive due diligence, and accessible investor communications. Over this time, he has vetted seed, pre-IPO and ASX-listed companies across sectors, conducted onsite visits, and built strong relationships across the microcap space. Lachy is nearing completion of a PhD in economics at RMIT University, where his research focuses on blockchain governance and voting systems. His work was housed within the Blockchain Innovation Hub at RMIT, a leading research centre for crypto-economics and blockchain research. He holds a Master’s degree from the London School of Economics and an Honours BA in Philosophy and Politics from the University of Melbourne. Born in New York and raised in California, Lachy grew up a few blocks from biotech giant Amgen and counts among his peers various characters in the overlapping worlds of venture capital, technology and crypto. When he’s not researching microcaps, he’s most likely sweating it out in a sauna or dunking himself in cold Tasmanian water.

