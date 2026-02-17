A President’s Day Special

An open letter to POTUS. Feel free to pass this along to Mr. Trump.

‘Ok Mr. Smarty Pants,’ writes a reader. ‘What would you do?’

We have appeared, to many readers, to be critical of Mr. Trump. But we don’t criticize dogs for barking or clouds for blocking the sun. Mr. Trump is just doing the gods’ work.

But these are mischievous gods. Not the loving, beneficent Being of modern American Christianity. Certainly not the God of the Prosperity Gospel. Not the God of Faith, Hope, and Charity. These are the gods of jealousy, war and hate…lust and avarice…and poverty.

Let us remind the reader about how, we think, the political/economic system actually works. In the 1970s, a large group of thinkers — Tullock, Olson, Krueger, Niskanen, and Charlotte Twight — economists and political scientists, showed how and why normal people, pursuing their own self-interests, turn a ‘liberal’ society into an ‘illiberal’ one. Societies do not intend to become ‘fascist,’ for example. Empires do not intend to decline. Nobody really wants to stifle initiative, investment, or innovation. And nobody wants to be poor.

As we say here, people come to think what they need to think when they need to think it. They follow immediate incentives and opportunities, without much regard for the long-term or theoretical consequences.

They aim to get ahead. And they use the government – with its near-monopoly on violence — to help. In the language of the ‘70s, they become ‘rent seekers,’ looking to exchange votes and political contributions for special treatment. One simple example — ethanol. Corn farmers — thanks largely to the disproportionate power of the Corn Belt senators — got a ‘rent’…increased demand for their product, decreed by law. In 2005, Congress insisted that energy companies buy corn-based ethanol and add it to gasoline. It would help prevent ‘global warming,’ said the sponsors. Now, it is 21 years later and the current administration believes ‘global warming’ is a hoax. But the ‘rent’ is still there. Farmers depend on it. And big agricultural industries continue to send money to politicians to thank them for their service.

‘Rents’ are by definition unnecessary and inefficient. They are subsidies, bailouts, welfare, giveaways and shake-downs. Tariffs, for example, are essentially ‘rents’ for selected industries, paid for by price hikes on consumers. Rents are put in place to favor a group of beneficiaries. They disfavor everyone else. And then, they are rarely removed.

Over time, these ‘rents’ build up…and become a huge drag on the economy and a huge waste of taxpayer money. That’s part of the reason the feds will run a deficit of nearly $2 trillion this year, with no major war and no recession.

Today, nearly everyone gets a ‘rent’ of one form or another. Rich people. Poor people. In-between people. And Donald Trump adds to them rapidly…with tariffs, Tariff Dividends…Warrior Dividends…and Baby Bonds.

With so many suckling piglets, the sow grows weak. A once-dynamic empire goes into decline, naturally and normally. Increasing ‘rents,’ helps bring the future forward.

Our view, a minority one…and widely viewed as ‘defeatist’…is that these things take place regardless of what anyone thinks. History marches along, thoughts get in step.

The winning quality of Donald Trump is that he is extraordinarily ‘normal,’ pursuing his own interests with a single-mindedness that is rarely matched. Like everyone else, he thinks what he needs to think…and nothing more. And he may be right.

A real reformer would probably not be tolerated. People do not give up their rents readily. They think they are entitled to them…that they have a right to them. Anyone who would take them away must be a communist! A terrorist! An anti-American! A threat to God and country!

Wisely, Mr. Trump has never asked for our advice. But we give it to him anyway.