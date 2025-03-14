The latest Closing Bell podcast is available now

Fat Tail Daily

Traders Callum Newman and Murray Dawes sit down to analyse the price action on the ASX/200, two stocks are skyrocketing…plus the next sector to potentially break out. All on this week’s Closing Bell.

I said the same thing last Friday.

What a week we’re having in the markets!

US stocks are still under the pump. The ASX has had a tough time of it lately.

Yet the gold stocks are marching into 52-week highs as gold goes from strength to strength.

And what else do I see?

One of my small cap recommendations is skyrocketing today on massive volume.

It makes for a great background for this week’s Closing Bell with trader Murray Dawes.

Murray analyses the ASX/200 chart to guide you on where it might be going.

We reveal 2 stocks shooting the lights out…

Plus Murray’s next big trade forming.

Tune in now…

Best wishes,

Callum Newman,
Editor, Small-Cap Systems and Australian Small-Cap Investigator

