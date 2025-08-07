The art of revealing and trapping ‘The Swamp’

The latest controversies from the Trump administration are making some believe it’s corrupt and incompetent. But dive deeper and you may realise there’s an ingenious plan to defeat the Deep State.

Everyone has an opinion about President Donald J. Trump.

Love him, loathe him, revere him, or degrade him, it’s a free-for-all.

The high-browed, self-assured, highly educated members of the polite society often view him as a buffoon and a charlatan.

Yet they’re frustrated at every twist and turn, and wonder why the latest scandal or controversy (of which there have been countless) still hasn’t sunk him.

Perhaps it’s because Trump delivers? Economic growth has rebounded, stocks are at record highs, inflation is muted and, thanks to tariff revenue, the budget was even in surplus in June!

But it’s easy to ignore all this if you’re a high-browed, self-assured, highly educated member of the polite society.

So let me tell you something… the latest controversies such as his public statements about the Epstein files and sacking the Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics last Friday won’t sink him either.

The firing of Dr Erika McEntarfer may seem comical. President Trump publicly announcing her dismissal after the release of a bad jobs data reading was akin to what you’d see in North Korea, China or Russia. It’s an awkward move that sets alarm bells ringing.

Will this be the last straw that will turn his most loyal supporters against him? And will this stop the fence sitters from moving to his side?

You might think he did this to cover up his alleged sex crimes or the failures of the administration’s policies.

However, I’d invite you to think deeper. You might find reading Machiavelli or Sun Tzu helps you make sense of what’s unfolding.

I’ll present the case today on why I believe President Trump is carefully and deliberately exposing ‘The Swamp’. And not only that, but we’re also now watching how the Trump administration will drain ‘The Swamp’.

The Deep State faces its complex

web of lies

We’re now in the month of August. It’s typically a ‘hot’ month literally and politically.

As if we haven’t seen enough drama play out in the US in the last many years! But it seems that there are new twists and turns emerging as time passes.

Several exciting developments are playing out. The Trump administration has turned the tables in its fight against the Deep State, or the entrenched bureaucracy that has a stranglehold on governments, corporations, and the broader society.

The media might not have been forthright about these and you probably are aware of these. But let me list them out just in case:

Former President Barack Obama’s role in the Russiagate hoax, with the Department of Justice recommending a grand jury to criminally investigate him and the other architects,

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard revealing the existence of ‘Operation Mockingbird’, a CIA-run operation that uses media outlets to spread propaganda and false information to US citizens, and

The Department of Health and Human Services Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jnr vowing to overhaul the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program after exposing the collusion between pharmaceutical companies and to suppress vaccine injuries and place obstacles on those seeking damages.

So the tables have turned. It seems the Trump administration is now on the front foot, attacking the Deep State. It’s only the latest step.

The takeover of Twitter by Elon Musk in 2022 revealed the Deep State’s corruption, its compromised figures, and how it spun its lies through its control of various organisations, academia, and the media.

People are beginning to realise the media they once trusted is merely the mouthpiece of their government intelligence agency handlers, corporate donors, and the woke academia class.

No longer are ‘The Swamp’ and ‘fake news media’ just rally cries by those who are against the Deep State. They exist, they’re revealing who and what they are, and their credibility is falling.

How to bait and trap the media…

rinse and repeat

There’s a famous story in Chinese history about a strategist in the final years of the Eastern Han Dynasty. Facing a shortage of arrows, Zhuge Liang decided to ‘borrow his enemy’s’. He ordered his soldiers to fasten straw figures to the sides of their boats and sail them towards the enemy camp on a foggy evening. The enemy fired thousands of arrows at the decoy boats, only to realise later that they’d fallen into a trap. Their own arrows later rained down on their former owners.

I bring this up because this is exactly what the Trump administration has been doing for a long time.

The plans that the Deep State had hatched to stop President Trump since 2015 have run their course. It failed to stop him from winning in 2016, though it stifled the effectiveness of his first term. He vacated the White House in 2020 but continued to draw support as their lies and machinations hit the wall of facts and exposures.

The Trump camp was using the art of ‘borrowing the enemy’s arrows’.

Case in point, let’s look at the saga involving Jeffrey Epstein. He was clearly above the law during his arrest in 2008. He ended up serving a brief stint of weekend incarceration before continuing to ply his trade. This finally ended with his unexpected arrest in July 2019 and subsequent ‘suicide’.

It led to a flurry of chatter about the high-profile figures that were associated with the sex-trafficking ring for which he was the poster boy (and clearly NOT the mastermind).

For years, talks about Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Lolita Express’, Little St James Island, and the grooming of underaged girls as honeypots were conspiracy theories and debunked stories.

Until they found President Trump’s name in Jeffrey Epstein’s phone directory and a flight log.

I know some of you will say that there’s no doubt President Trump is compromised by this honeypot trap. It’s too tempting.

That’s exactly what attracted the media like flies to dog poop.

But that hook ran its course years ago. And I’m confident there’s nothing there.

Why not?

Because if it were true, the Deep State would have sunk him in 2016. Failing that, the Biden administration would’ve nailed him on that rather than raiding Mar a Lago or trying to assassinate him.

While Epstein and his madame, Ghislaine Maxwell were under scrutiny, several of their associates were publicly discredited for their ties. They were confirmed culprits and we saw some brutal takedowns including:

Prince Andrew,

Jes Staley, former CEO of Barclays Bank,

Lex Wexner, CEO of L Brands, and

Jean Luc Brunel, model talent scout.

There’ll be more coming. We’re just getting started on the next round.

But to make this show more interesting, you need a good trailer. That’s the purpose of the recent blowup over the withholding of the alleged client list by the Department of Justice and the FBI.

I reckon it’s a sneaky ploy, if not a highly contentious one. It’s politically risky because many Trump supporters have expressed anger and lost faith in the administration over this controversy. Some voted for him because of this issue alone. This bungle could cost him politically if there isn’t a satisfying outcome.

Except they forgot one thing – why use your own arrows against the enemy when you can borrow theirs?

Have you not seen what the mainstream media has done since Epstein is back in the limelight? They’ve lifted their suppression order and are going all-out with hit pieces and salacious innuendos.

They seem hellbent on destroying their credibility and trust when the Trump administration, the DOJ and FBI release the facts to counter them.

But there’s more. They will inevitably cross the line on publishing fake and defamatory stories. And that’s going to lead to costly lawsuits.

One media agency did just that… and it was none other than Rupert Murdoch’s The Wall Street Journal. The lawsuit is seeking US$10 billion in damages. I don’t expect it’ll settle for anywhere near that amount.

Do you see where I’m getting at now? We’re watching an ingenious plan unfold to expose, entrap, and destroy the Deep State.

Protect yourself during this colossal

power struggle

As I wrap up this article, I want to remind you about something important in this day and age.

Our society is divided and our way of life is under threat.

Whether it’s the US, Australia or much of the world for that matter, we’re watching the Deep State reveal itself.

The show may be entertaining and equally frustrating. Much of what’s unfolding won’t make too much difference to our day-to-day lives. Reform and restoration will come slowly.

