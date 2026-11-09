Rare Earth Truce: The Promise that Wasn’t

All eyes were on the unwinding AI trade last week.

We saw some intense volatility, and plenty of fears that the whole shebang was about to collapse.

We’ll see what this week brings. But understand this: the AI trade and the AI buildout are two different things.

Whatever happens with stocks, the AI buildout is set to continue at breakneck pace.

The major hyperscalers have committed more than US$900 billion to new data centres for 2027. That’s more than has been invested since the dawn of ChatGPT through to today.

What happens after that?

We’ll see.

But my gut says Big Tech will find a way to navigate any newfound blockades imposed by Democrat powerbrokers.

As this funny tweet on election night alluded to:

Source: x.com

[Click to open in a new window]

In short, expect both the red and blue teams in Washington to keep backing big tech’s AI ambitions.

That means the buildout, and the support it gives to certain commodities like copper, continues, even if AI-aligned stocks continue to get hammered.

Don’t confuse the two.

Yet while everyone was glued to the AI trade, a far quieter story was breaking.

More cracks are appearing in a key agreement between the US and China on rare earths.

On Friday, things came to a head.

Let me explain…

A Quick Rewind to Busan

Last October President Trump met President Xi in Busan, South Korea.

They shook hands on a deal.

The US would suspend its 50 Percent Rule, which automatically stretched its export blacklist to any firm majority owned by a banned Chinese company.

In return, China would suspend its rare earths export controls for a year.

At the time, the White House even called it the ‘de facto removal’ of China’s restrictions.

Apparently, it wasn’t…

Washington Is Running Out of Patience

Last Friday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and trade chief Jamieson Greer held a call with China’s lead negotiator, He Lifeng.

The message was blunt: Beijing must ‘immediately’ honour its Busan commitments, above all on rare earths.

This call wasn’t out of the blue.

Back in August, Greer said the US still wasn’t getting enough of the metals that go into electronics. Three months on, same complaint.

Washington doesn’t keep repeating a demand that’s already being met.

By some accounts, China is only fulfilling about two thirds of its stated rare earth commitment.

Though it varies by metal by metal.

Take yttrium – an obscure metal used in lasers, jets, and chips. China shipped about 60 tonnes in March. Then nothing in May. Nothing in June. About 27 tonnes in July.

Exports to the US sit near half of 2024 levels, even as China ships freely to others.

Prices sit near record highs.

And Japan? Beijing cut it off almost entirely. Zero terbium for eight straight months. Yttrium down 98%.

That’s what full leverage looks like.

The fact is…

Right now, Beijing Controls the Tap

Under Busan, China agreed to suspend its new rules. It never agreed to dismantle its old ones. The licensing system stayed.

That means Beijing still decides who gets a licence, how fast, and how much. This bureaucratic mechanism dictates if and when the US gets rare earths.

Call it a drip feed.

China can open the tap, close it, then open it again. All without breaking a single written promise.

Even this ‘drip feed’ could be turned off soon.

The suspension runs to 10 January 2027. After that, the whole framework needs renewing or it collapses.

The September summit in Washington tried to fix this. It failed. The fact sheet merely said both sides would ‘continue to work’ on shortages.

Meanwhile, Washington is stuck. Trump’s own aides believe China is cheating. But they won’t hit back too hard.

Why? Because Beijing could cut supply off altogether.

Beijing, for its part, points to US curbs on Chinese tech and says Washington broke the truce first.

The Opportunity

Rare earth stocks have been hammered in 2026. Many are down 50–60% from their highs. Retail investors have walked away.

Yet the story in front of us argues the exact opposite trade.

Every licence delayed is another reason for the West to build its own supply.

Every stalled shipment strengthens the case for ‘friendly’ mining deposits in Australia to be funded and developed.

We’re already seeing it in deals.

As we discussed last week, Lynas just posted stellar quarterly revenue, with floor-price agreements becoming the norm. Buyers now pay a premium just to lock in non-China supply.

A year from now, I suspect we’ll look back on this stretch as one of the great setups in resources.

The West needs these metals. It knows it. And it’s starting to pay for them.

Now might be the time for you to take a second look.

If you want to know how I plan to play it , click here.

Speak soon.