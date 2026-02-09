Nietzsche, and Fed Policy Mistakes

‘I was told Epstein ‘belongs to intelligence’ and to ‘leave it alone.’ —Alexander Acosta

Back in Ireland! And with the new trove of Epstein documents comes some remarkable news.

“You made the list,” reports a friend.

“What list?”

“The Epstein list. You’re in the files, apparently.”

“Oh no…”

Until that moment, it was pretty clear. Jeffrey Epstein was a lowlife grifter. There are poor sleazeballs and rich sleazeballs. Epstein began in the first group and ended in the second.

The whole story is fascinating, salacious, and (putting aside the pedophilia) entertaining. The Great Men involved— Trump, Clinton, Lutnick — claim to have cut off all ties with Epstein after his conviction for pimping out an under-age girl. Then, more documents come out…and they have more ‘splaining to do.

But while the major newspapers focused on sex, the real story was about power, corruption and treason. Epstein was not a currency trader. He was not a fund manager. He was a hustler who was given billions of dollars by Les Wexner and other Israel-first supporters.

He used it to ingratiate himself to world leaders and influencers and entrap them on behalf of Israeli intelligence. His video cameras were everywhere. And after many years, the fake fund manager had “dirt on everybody.” Jonathan Cook:

Once again, the fingerprints of intelligence services – particularly Israel’s – are to be found in the latest dump of files. But the clues were there long before. There was, of course, his intimate, preternatural bond with Maxwell, whose media tycoon father was exposed after his death as an Israeli agent. And Epstein’s long-standing best buddy, Ehud Barak, a former head of Israeli military intelligence who later served as prime minister, should have been another red flag. An active Israeli military intelligence officer, Yoni Koren, was a repeated houseguest at Epstein’s Manhattan apartment between 2013 and 2015. An email also shows Barak asking Epstein to wire funds to Koren’s account. But the latest release offers additional clues. A declassified FBI document quotes a confidential source as saying Epstein was “close” to Barak and “trained as a spy under him”. This espionage connection was so obvious, even we saw it. But rather than follow up with serious reporting on the most explosive story of the 21st century — Two American Presidents Blackmailed! — the mainstream press turned to a cartoon villain. The Daily Mail: Epstein’s sex empire was ‘KGB honeytrap’: Paedophile financier had multiple talks with Putin after conviction – with Russian girls flown in to harvest ‘kompromat’ on world-famous figures.

But it was Wexner, not Putin, who gave Epstein his money. Wexner also formed a group of super-rich Israel-first supporters called the Mega Group. The Group, incidentally, includes Ronald Lauder as its president. We’re sure it’s a total coincidence, but the designated new head of the Fed, Kevin Warsh, just happens to be married to Lauder’s daughter.

And now, the slaughter in the Levant goes on, and no person of any significance, who was caught up in Epstein’s web – Clinton, Blair, Trump, dares to criticize.

What a shame Epstein never got to spill the beans. Overcome with remorse, apparently, he decided to take his own life at the very time his guards took a smoke break. Another coincidence!

But what about us? Did Epstein have dirt on us?

A moment of panic came over us. How could we forget something like that? ‘Dirt’ begins as fun. It’s the kind of stuff that sticks in your brain…brightening up those long, lonely hours. But we could not remember ever having met the man…or his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwelll…or any of the sexy girls he used to bait the trap.

We spent the evening in quiet contemplation, heavy drinking and light prayer. People come to think what they must think when they must think it. And little by little we recovered the memory that was never there.

Jeffrey Epstein? Fine fellow. Great investor. What a guy.

He invited us onto his private plane for a visit to his private island. Wasn’t that nice of him?

And then we met his ‘assistants.’ Wonderful women. Scholars. Athletes. So bright. We spent almost the entire weekend discussing Nietzsche and Fed policy mistakes!

We enjoyed every wholesome minute of it.

But what a drag; now the evil Democrats are turning the tragedy into a public spectacle…a political hoax whose only purpose is to harm Jeff’s best friend for many years, Donald Trump.

Sad!

“Wait, Bill…” our friend picked up.

“You’re in the files only because you wrote about Epstein. You never got an invitation to his parties…or visited his Romp-in-the-Hay Island.

“It looks like you weren’t that important.”

“Oh…thanks.”