Look at These 3 Giant Commodities Stocks Rip: Where I’m Looking For New Opportunities

Trump’s move on Maduro just lit a match under the whole commodity complex.

It is a flashing neon sign that the old Cold War playbook is back in fashion.

East and West carving up spheres of influence. Rushing to lock down critical minerals. Hardening borders around supply chains instead of opening them.​

That is why commodities have started trading like tech stocks at the start of 2026.

You can see it in some of the big liquid names.

Southern Copper Corp [NYSE:SCCO] is now a roughly US$130BN giant, after a huge rerate over the past year and a strong start to 2026. That is how a market prices leverage to a metal every grid, car and data centre needs.​

Alcoa Corp [NYSE:AA] is doing a similar trick in aluminium. Its market cap is now in the low US$20BNs, with the stock up strongly over the past year and already posting double-digit returns year to date in 2026.

Aluminium used to be a cyclical, energy-intensive afterthought. Today it sits at the junction of power prices, decarbonisation and aircraft demand.​

Then there is Coeur Mining [NYSE:CDE]. A silver and gold producer that, a couple of years ago, traded like the perennial disappointment many thought it was.

Now it is a US$11–12BN name, with the share price up more than ~150% over the past year and already positive for 2026. That is tech stock style action in an old school precious metals play.​

When copper, aluminium and silver producers do that, it tells you something important.

Sentiment has flipped.

This is what an early-stage commodity supercycle looks like.

Liquidity crowds into the biggest, cleanest ways to play the theme first. The Southern Coppers of the world. The Alcoas. The Coeurs.

Why now?

Because Maduro’s fall sharpened a trend that was already building.

The US wants the Western hemisphere locked down for energy and metals supply. China wants to do the same across Africa, Central Asia and its own near abroad.​

That is an old school resource scramble.

Only this time it is about copper for transmission lines, aluminium for lighter planes and EVs, and silver for solar panels and monetary hedging.

Copper is the backbone metal.

Without it, none of the electrification story works.

Aluminium is the workhorse.

Hugely energy-intensive to produce, so any disruption to cheap power or bauxite supply can send prices flying. While Silver sits between money and industry.

It also carries the monetary bid whenever trust in fiat wobbles, and an industrial bid from solar, electronics and defence.

Maduro concentrated minds.

If regimes can flip this fast in key jurisdictions, the rational response from Washington, Beijing and Brussels is to overpay for security of supply now rather than scramble later.

As we’ve seen before, the move at the top of the food chain is the first act.

As James Cooper has been writing, capital always starts with the producers and services.

Then it trickles down to the developers and the junior explorers once confidence returns.

You are now seeing that first phase play out in real time on Wall Street.

For Australian investors, the real opportunity is what happens next.

I am hunting for the names nobody is paying attention to. Yet.

Because as sentiment drips down the market cap ladder, that is where the really asymmetric winners live.

First, the money hits the mega caps. Then the large caps. Then the mid-caps.

Finally, almost begrudgingly, it spills into the true small caps and micro caps.

From experience, that last phase is where a lot of the 5–10X moves appear in a supercycle.

Provided you are selective about people, projects and capital structure.

