It’s life. When you’re big and powerful and you have all the money, things like that happen. It’s fine. — Donald Trump

We awoke early yesterday. We drove the three hours to downtown Dublin to visit a lawyer. Along the quays of the Liffey were the crème de la crème of the finance trade — Grant Thornton, State Street, JP Morgan — in sparkling new towers.

Then, we rushed to the airport and waited as our flight was delayed…and delayed again…and finally…

“I’m sorry, but the flight was cancelled,” said the poor clerk who had already given these bad tidings to about 80 other passengers.

Now, we too were victims…writing from a hotel room in Dublin. But victims of what? Of technology? Of random error or equipment failure? Of the enfeeblement of the economy by fake money capitalism?

Daily Mail:

Apple goes down: iPhone users locked out of accounts as tech giant caught in another wave of outages

The Washington Post:

Why does everything seem to be breaking all at once? Experts say that the outages don’t seem to be connected. Everyone wants answers.

And, according to CNN, Americans are taking precautions:

As outages mount, Americans stock up on food, water, cash Americans are on edge after a string of tech outages sparks nationwide panic

Tom Dyson calls it ‘slop gigantism.’ Things get bigger, more bureaucratic, more expensive, more electronic, and less reliable. Neighborhood shops disappear — gone is the butcher, the baker and the candlestick maker. Instead, there is a big super-store with everything you need. Independent doctors join conglomerate ‘health providers.’ The ‘just in case’ inventories in local food stores become ‘just in time’ supplies designed to last only a few hours.

We want an answer too. On the surface, it’s a problem of scale. Institutions become too big…too sclerotic…too inflexible. Too fragile. Too old. And too costly. Parking lots are so big you lose your car. Airport sprawl means you might spend an hour getting from your car to your seat in the economy section. And there’s so much ‘information’ on the World Wide Web, you almost lose your mind trying to keep up with it.

The US government is Exhibit A. Its attention stretches all over the planet. Its outsized power snaps back, like a worn-out rubber band. And on its budget belly are the ugliest stretch marks accountants have ever beheld. The Hill:

Pentagon fails ninth financial audit in a row

Even with its army of number crunchers, America’s biggest single spender can’t seem to keep straight what it is spending on. This, too, is a symptom, not a cause. The US fails and fails; its last indisputable success was probably WWII. And the people with the most at stake — the young — are those who are most abused. They are supposed to pay for $40 trillion worth of their parents’ failures…while their own prospects shrivel in a bogus economy.

All we know for sure is that the scale of modern commerce has been grotesquely fattened by the huge post-1971 supply of ‘money.’ The fake wealth broke the link between spending and real-world output. Sales, profits and stock prices — all were flattered by ‘money’ that no one ever earned. And now, by our count US public companies are valued at about $35 trillion more than their earnings justify.

This has had the obvious consequence — overvalued, overbuilt, over-extended capital investments. And combined with the busybody impulses of the ruling classes, it practically exterminates small businesses and low-cost innovations. No one will give them cheap credit in a boom; unlike their big competitors, they could go bankrupt in a bust. No one will bail them out either. What’s more, they can’t afford to keep up with the multiplying environmental and labor regulations, not to mention the paperwork…always more paperwork… even in an electronic age.

Bigness, favored with low-cost capital and professional compliance hacks, succeeds. Littleness goes out of business. The gleaming towers in Dublin, London, New York and Tokyo are home to JP Morgan. The big bank got a $12 billion bailout in 2008; small neighborhood banks went under.

Lights flicker…flights are cancelled. And what happens next?

Stay tuned.