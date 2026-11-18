One headline that brought on this desire for derision came from the Daily Express:

Angelina Jolie says her mom saw my father with another woman while watching TV with kids

Another came from Newsner:

Donald Trump breaks silence after Gavin Newsom commutes all 548 California death row sentences in historic move

The first headline was impenetrable. Who was watching TV? Whose father was he? Was he watching TV with another woman? We read it three times and knew no more at the end than we had at the beginning.

The second was an example of mock drama. Trump didn’t just say something. He ‘broke silence.’ You can imagine the tension building…the rage compounding…and then, like a dam that gives way, a torrent of judgement rushes down the valley of public opinion. Reading on, we find that he had not much to say about it at all, except the pedestrian view that people who get the death sentence should have it carried out.

And here comes a more serious story from Associated Press, as good as any group of newshounds in the trade:

After the US midterm rout of Trumpism, the world struggles to trust America again

Really?

America may or may not have lost the world’s trust, but does the world really ‘struggle’ to get it back? But how does the world ‘struggle’ at all? There are something on the order of 8 billion people on planet earth. Who among them actually lies awake at night ‘struggling’ to trust any government? We don’t know. But if there is such a person, he is a moron.

And then, there are distractions such as this:

Ukraine’s “Stonehenge” is older than most people realize

Did you realize how old the Ukrainian “Stonehenge” is, Dear Reader? Did you realize that the Ukraine had a “Stonehenge?” We didn’t either.

But there is a whole category of time wasters that bring a predictable response from anyone with genuine thoughts: who cares?

Celebrities who have overcome cancer that you may not be aware of Celebrities whose feelings were not returned by other stars Celebs who aren’t fans of Mila Kunis

Who is ‘Mila Kunis?’ Why are some celebs ‘not fans?’ Why should you give a damn? We don’t know. But ‘everyone is talking about it!’

There are headlines that rely on presumed expertise:

I’m a truck driver…this is one thing you should never do on the highway I’m a sex counsellor – this is what women really want

Psychologists tell us what is wrong with Donald Trump; marriage counselors tell us how to save our marriages; plumbers tell us what never to put down the drain. But it’s the air hostesses who have the most useful insights:

How air hostesses identify ‘troublesome’ passengers Air hostess reveals how to get a business class upgrade Air hostess reveals the worst seat on the airplane

Then there are more head scratchers:

Veteran electrician who raised six kids says AI boom opens path to six-figure jobs

And this gem:

Scientists say Earth must cut population down to 4 billion

What kind of quack thinks he knows how many people should live on planet earth? If we still relied on hunting-gathering technology, the human load would already be way over capacity. With internal combustion engines, electricity, and the internet, it can support billions more. And there are whole regions — Siberia, Northern Canada, the Sahara and the Amazon — that are still sparsely inhabited. With new technology, who knows, the earth could be home to 100 billion people or more. It’s not for us — or counterfeit ‘scientists’ — to say.

Here again, the headline assumes that the ‘Earth’ can think and act. First, ‘it’ must think that it would be better off with fewer humans on it. And then ‘it’ must ‘cut’ the population by half. It will do neither; the whole notion is idiotic.

Some headlines create a sense of excitement, mystery, and surprise:

She went into the basement for the first time…what she saw shocked her He bought an old WWII trunk. You won’t believe what he found inside It was meant to be the trip of a lifetime…but it didn’t work out as planned

Confessions are big too:

Maura Higgins confesses she was really unwell after surviving DWTS elimination Woman who survived 33,000ft fall from plane without a parachute opened up about her experience decades later

Kate Middleton breaks silence on health battle

Headline writers are always looking for ways to raise the octane of their prose. They fill the tank with jackass phrases and provocative images…and then light a match:

Vance opens up about mid-term losses Actress finally comes out as pansexual Scientists Have Finally Drilled Deep Into Noah’s Ark and Discovered Something Stunning…‘It’s REAL!’

Another favorite technique, designed perhaps to give the impression of distilled wisdom, is the word-count.

Two words Trump said to Marco Rubio…and everything changed Elon’s three-word response has everybody talking

Kimmel destroys Trump with 6-word burn

But our favorite, amid the headlines we’ve seen in the last few days is this:

Woman beats husband to death with flagpole in luxury gated-community home

She might have used a bat, perhaps while wearing an Orioles jersey. Or she might have wielded a frying pan, once the chief murder weapon of women in Germany, sadly out of style as so many meals are ‘microwave ready.’

But this woman picked up a flagpole.

A real patriot.